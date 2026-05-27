Heatwave, rising fuel costs keep veg prices elevated

NAVI MUMBAI: This May, vegetable prices across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have surged beyond typical summer price points. While seasonal price rises are common, this year’s prices are 30% to 50% higher than they were last May. This price rise is being driven by a combination of an unusually hot summer, supply chain disruptions and rising fuel prices that were not present in 2025. Image for representation (HT Photo)

Unlike a typical season, where prices eventually stabilise, this year’s market is caught in a high-risk loop: extreme heat is destroying produce during transit, and retailers are holding prices at peak levels to offset these losses – even though wholesale rates are beginning to cool.

Data from the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi indicates that while the wholesale price of spinach plummeted to ₹5 per bunch due to a sudden influx of stock, Vashi retail markets were still selling it at its peak price of ₹40 on Tuesday. Similarly, cauliflower wholesale rates dropped to ₹8–12 per kg, yet retail prices remained pinned at ₹120 per kg.

Traders described the month as unfolding in three distinct phases. During the first week of May, the Vashi APMC market received the standard 700 trucks daily, from Nashik, Pune and Satara, keeping wholesale prices stable. Tomatoes were selling at around ₹20 per kg, and leafy greens like coriander were available at roughly ₹10 a bunch.

Between May 12 and May 20, the market was hit by supply chain challenges. Extreme heat accelerated spoilage in transit, while increased transport freight charges for trucks arriving from agricultural hubs like Nashik and Jalgaon created a bottleneck.

Traders reported that the number of incoming vehicles at the APMC market dropped to roughly 500. As a result, wholesale rates of perishables like coriander and lady’s finger rose, with retail prices of French beans hitting ₹250 per kg.

As logistics normalised over the past few days, the Vashi market experienced an influx of produce. However, this correction has been inconsistent, and the retail correction has been slower than the wholesale decline. Vendors report that a significant portion of incoming stock is wilting upon arrival. To compensate for these losses, retailers have adjusted their price points accordingly, keeping items like lady’s finger at around ₹120 per kg despite wholesale corrections.

Wholesale trader from the Vashi market, Mahendra Patil, said, “If weather conditions continue like this, prices may remain high for another two to three weeks.”

According to wholesale trader Suryakant Lokre, “Farmers are facing water shortages due to heatwave conditions. Transportation costs have also increased over the last two to three days due to a rise in fuel prices. Due to this, prices of almost every vegetable have gone up.”