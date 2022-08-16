Heavy downpour slows down traffic in city
Mumbai Heavy rains, coupled with waterlogged roads have posed severe inconvenience to motorists and commuters, who had a hard time wading through the flooded roads, leading to a slow vehicular traffic day on Tuesday.
The police had to even close down the Andheri subway for vehicles and pedestrians in the morning. They could open it only in the afternoon after the water receded and the intensity of the rain reduced. The Malad subway was also closed for vehicular traffic for around half-an-hour due to waterlogging.
Meanwhile, traffic was diverted through the Balasaheb Thackeray Flyover bridge at Jogeshwari, Milan Subway at Vakola in Santacruz and Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge in Andheri.
While commuters complained of chaos on the streets on Tuesday morning, traffic police officers said that till 10am, the vehicles moved at a snail’s pace. A jam was reported on the Western Express Highway from Dahisar towards Kandivali, which extended travel time by more than two hours.
Waterlogging was reported at many usual spots like the Mahalakshmi junction, Dadar Hindmata, Vakola bridge, SV Road in Andheri, Siddheshwar Mandir jetty in Malad, Behram Baug in Jogeshwari, Hanuman Nagar and Akurli Road in Kandivali East, Sardar Pratap Singh Sankool market at Bhadup, Mulund Check Naka, Link Road and the stretch between Inorbit and Infinity malls, Kings Circle on Eastern Express Highway, Kanjurmarg West and Gandhi Nagar, Jankalyan Nagar at Malad west, Santacruz Railway station, Tembi bridge in Chembur, JVLR Western Suburbs Vikhroli Road connecting Western and Eastern Express Highways, Netaji Palkar Chowk, JB Nagar Andheri east, Kandivali east station road, Sion, Parel TT Junction, Ashish Cinema in Chembur, Sakkar Panchayat chowk in Wadala, Malabar Hill, Byculla etc.
Traffic police officers said that the force of 2,800 policemen was deployed on the roads. “We are continuously updating the traffic situation on our Twitter handle and making announcements on the radio and social media,” said a traffic police officer.
HC rejects pre-arrest bail plea of woman who posted explicit pics of ex-boyfriend on Instagram
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) recently rejected the pre-arrest bail application of a woman who has been booked for allegedly posting explicit photographs of her ex-boyfriend on Instagram and tagging his daughter's school page. The woman was in a consensual relationship with a married man since 2010. However, things turned sour and the man decided to break it off in 2020. She even emailed his nude and compromising pictures to his wife.
Now, a policy for more incentives in UP’s defence output sector
LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved the Uttar Pradesh Defence and Aerospace Unit and Employment Promotion Policy-2022, making the existing one more flexible and lucrative, providing higher incentives to investors setting up their units in the defence and aerospace manufacturing sector in the state. The UP Defence and Aerospace Manufacturing and Employment Promotion Policy-2018 (amended now) did not provide for incentives of more than ₹5 crore for higher investments.
K'taka violence: Siddaramaiah asks why put up poster of Savarkar in Muslim area
Congress veteran and leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Tuesday asked why was a poster of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was put up and 18th Century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan's portrait removed in a minority-dominated area in Shivammogga that led to communal clashes in the area. According to inputs shared by news agency ANI, he alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was indulging in double-standard politics.
Jai Ram announces first instalment of arrears to HP employees
With eyes on upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has announced the first instalment of arrears of pay revision to the employees and pensioners of the state government due since January 1, 2016. He made the announcement during a state-level Independence Day function on August 15 at Sarahan. Jai Ram said that the state government would provide a benefit of Rs 1,000 crore on this account.
ABHM leader writes to CM in blood, seeks nod for prayers at Mathura’s Shahi Eidgah Mosque
AGRA Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha treasurer Dinesh Sharma wrote a letter in blood to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking permission to offer prayers to Lord Krishna at the Shahi Eidgah Mosque on Janmashtami. According to him, the actual birth place of the deity is beneath the mosque, which shares a wall with the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.
