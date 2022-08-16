Heavy downpour slows down traffic in city

Mumbai Heavy rains, coupled with waterlogged roads have posed severe inconvenience to motorists and commuters, who had a hard time wading through the flooded roads, leading to a slow vehicular traffic day on Tuesday.

The police had to even close down the Andheri subway for vehicles and pedestrians in the morning. They could open it only in the afternoon after the water receded and the intensity of the rain reduced. The Malad subway was also closed for vehicular traffic for around half-an-hour due to waterlogging.

Meanwhile, traffic was diverted through the Balasaheb Thackeray Flyover bridge at Jogeshwari, Milan Subway at Vakola in Santacruz and Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge in Andheri.

While commuters complained of chaos on the streets on Tuesday morning, traffic police officers said that till 10am, the vehicles moved at a snail’s pace. A jam was reported on the Western Express Highway from Dahisar towards Kandivali, which extended travel time by more than two hours.

Waterlogging was reported at many usual spots like the Mahalakshmi junction, Dadar Hindmata, Vakola bridge, SV Road in Andheri, Siddheshwar Mandir jetty in Malad, Behram Baug in Jogeshwari, Hanuman Nagar and Akurli Road in Kandivali East, Sardar Pratap Singh Sankool market at Bhadup, Mulund Check Naka, Link Road and the stretch between Inorbit and Infinity malls, Kings Circle on Eastern Express Highway, Kanjurmarg West and Gandhi Nagar, Jankalyan Nagar at Malad west, Santacruz Railway station, Tembi bridge in Chembur, JVLR Western Suburbs Vikhroli Road connecting Western and Eastern Express Highways, Netaji Palkar Chowk, JB Nagar Andheri east, Kandivali east station road, Sion, Parel TT Junction, Ashish Cinema in Chembur, Sakkar Panchayat chowk in Wadala, Malabar Hill, Byculla etc.

Traffic police officers said that the force of 2,800 policemen was deployed on the roads. “We are continuously updating the traffic situation on our Twitter handle and making announcements on the radio and social media,” said a traffic police officer.