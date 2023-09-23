Heavy vehicles prohibited in Mumbai on Ganapati immersion days

The Mumbai traffic police have prohibited entry of heavy vehicles on the roads in Greater Mumbai on Ganesha immersion days on September 23, 25 and 28 in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic. People carry idols of the Hindu gods Ganesha and Gauri for immersion in the Arabian Sea during the 10-day-long Ganesh festival at Dadar in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

According to a traffic police notification, a directive was issued so that commuters and immersion processions do not get obstructed and suffer inconvenience. The order stated that the entry of heavy vehicles will be prohibited on roads in Greater Mumbai on fifth day of Gauri Ganapati immersion falling on September 23 (from 1am to 1am next day), seventh day of Ganapati immersion on September 25 (11 am to 1 am the next day) and on Anant Chaturdashi on September 28 (10am to 6am next day).

Vehicles carrying vegetables, milk, bread and bakery products, drinking water tankers, petrol, diesel and kerosene tankers, ambulances, government and semi-government vehicles and school buses would be exempted from the prohibition.

Police officers said that on the 10th day of celebrations, more than 2,000 officers and 11,726 members of constabulary will be deployed in the city for proper traffic management.