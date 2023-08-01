Mumbai: Lured by their promise of healing her diabetes, Clarissa D’mello, a 51-year-old Bhandup resident, started taking herbal supplements she discovered via WhatsApp in January 2023. They didn’t reduce her sugar levels but left her with a severe case of lead poisoning. Herbal supplement toxicity lands patient in hospital

“I started becoming unwell at the end of May,” said D’mello. “By June, I had nausea, vomiting and severe abdominal pain. I couldn’t retain food for weeks.” D’mello lost weight, had acute gastrointestinal symptoms and saw a significant drop in her haemoglobin levels. Several tests carried out were negative, leading to an inconclusive diagnosis.

Thus began a series of hospitalisations, medical tests, diagnoses and treatments. D’mello was first admitted to Dr Meena’s Speciality Hospital in Bhandup and for a second opinion to Global Hospital in Parel. Though she had stopped taking the herbal supplements in June, it was only when she revealed that she had been on them that there was a breakthrough diagnosis and subsequent recovery.

A blood toxicity report revealed that the levels of lead in D’mello’s blood were at 85 µg/dl, far higher than the normal acceptable level of less than 10 µg/dl. “We immediately started her on oral chelation therapy by administering Penicillamine, a heavy metal antagonist, along with conservative measures for pain,” said Dr Meghraj, gastroenterologist at Global Hospital. “She was discharged within a week.”

Clarrisa’s ordeal comes as a cautionary tale about such supplements. Kidney specialist Dr Hemal Shah pointed out that the kidneys are unable to properly filter the heavy metals often found in them, which could lead to permanent damage and renal failure. “Since herbal supplements don’t fall under the purview of the FDA, ingredient quantities are not consistent across all batches,” he said. “When one batch has an excessive quantity of a metal, it can become toxic.”

While Dr Shah does not suggest a blanket ban on herbal supplements, he is a proponent of stringent standardisation. “Those who take herbal supplements should first consult ayurvedic doctors and keep a lookout for side-effects,” he said. “The side-effects also need to be well documented, as that can help patients become alert to the possible ill effects.