Hindu-Muslim unity essential for India, says SP leader at Mumbai rally

Mumbai: In response to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's slogan "Batenge toh katenge" (division will lead to destruction), Samajwadi Party's Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey emphasised Hindu-Muslim unity during a rally in Mumbai's Saki Naka area on Tuesday. Mata Prasad Pandey. (Deepak Gupta Hindustan Times)

Speaking to a gathering in the demographically diverse neighbourhood, which has a significant Muslim and north Indian population, Pandey said, "Hindu-Muslim are two hands of India and should stay together."

"People should not fall for divisive politics being played out in Maharashtra," Pandey told the crowd. "They (BJP) lost in Ayodhya itself. Lost Prayagraj and Chitrakoot as well. Wherever Lord Ram went, they have lost. To the extent of losing Nashik as well."

The Saki Naka area, which falls under the Chandivali Assembly segment, sees a contest between incumbent Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande, Congress leader Arif (Naseem) Khan, and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Mahendra Bhanushali. Samajwadi Party is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a coalition that includes Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Aam Aadmi Party, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Peasants and Workers Party of India.

Discussing Uttar Pradesh's political climate, Prasad said, "His (Yogi's) divisive politics has flopped there. On the ground, police, collectors and other officials are fighting on behalf of the UP government. They aren't fighting fairly in that state." He criticised the 'bulldozer raj' in his home state, noting that homes are being demolished daily.

"Maharashtra's election isn't to elect someone at the national capital of Delhi," Prasad continued, addressing corruption allegations. "They said corrupt people will be put behind bars. What has happened is quite contrary, they have joined hands with the corrupt politicians."

Khan added, "In Maharashtra, they deceived the people by toppling MVA government. This was done on getting a signal from Delhi. The issue is sub-judice in the Supreme Court. Their corrupt filled governance should come to an end."

The Congress leader reminded residents of Saki Naka's 90 Feet Road, predominantly populated by Hindi speakers, about MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's campaign against north Indians. "Back in 2008, based on language and region, people were specifically targeted. People were pushed out of Mumbai, don't forget who stood by you."

In a separate incident, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faced protests outside Khan's party office in Jari Mari on Monday night. After being shown black flags and called "Gaddar" (traitor), Shinde confronted protesters and visited the nearby Republican Party of India (Athawale) office. There, a heated exchange occurred with District President Sadhu Katke, who refused to stand when requested by Shinde. Following the incident and police involvement, Katke switched allegiance to Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday.