Mumbai residents in home isolation more than double in a month

Over the past month, the number of citizens in home quarantine across Mumbai has more than doubled, according to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). At the same time, the bed availability in the city rose from 86% to 89% even as the city reported a minor spike in the number of cases being reported daily.

According to protocol, those in home isolation are Covid-19 patients with mild or no symptoms or are high-risk and low-risk contacts. According to the data, in the last week of August, the city was reporting cases between 300 and 350 that has now gone up to 450-550 cases. The data revealed that on August 23, 31,382 citizens were under home quarantine, which has now gone up to 72,460 , as of September 28.

Civic officials attributed the spike in the number of citizens under home quarantine to various factors — increase in contact tracing owing to fear of third wave followed by partially vaccinated citizens getting infected, but having mild symptoms due to which they are eligible for home quarantine. Lastly, the 14-days home quarantine rule for international passengers are some of the reasons for the doubling of the number of citizens in home isolation.

Earlier, in the first week of September, the BMC had ruled that all international passengers must give a self-declaration form with an undertaking to undergo home quarantine for 14 days.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner of the BMC, said, ‘We increased contact tracing to 1:20 from the 1:10, wherein we are tracing 20 people behind every positive case, which may have resulted in an increase in the number of citizens under home isolation. Also, another reason is quarantining incoming international passengers starting September.”

According to BMC officials, many partially vaccinating citizens are also getting infected, but are not requiring hospitalisation due to mild symptoms. Out of the 9.2 million eligible adult population, close to 90% have got at least one dose. Prashant Gaikwad, assistant municipal commissioner of the BMC’s D ward, that covers areas like Malabar Hill, Chowpatty and Girgaon said, “In our ward, there was always high demand of home isolation considering there are citizens residing in big houses. In the case of slums and chawls, we are seeing almost no cases. However, in the past one month the number of home isolation cases has increased in our ward due to increased contact tracing.” Gaikwad added, “Also, another reason for increase in home isolation is that those infected are young and can manage symptoms at home. Earlier, those who were immuno-compromised got infected and hence there was huge demand for hospitals. But now we have vaccinated such citizens on priority.”

Meanwhile, Dr Vasant Nagvekar, infectious disease consultant, who is also a member of the state Covid-19 task-force, said, “ The reason why we are seeing more people under home isolation is because many those who are infected are young, say in the age group of 18 or 20 years. They are able to manage symptoms at home. The contact tracing has definitely increased along with it the 85% of the cases are having very mild symptoms due to maybe say at least one dose of vaccination. Alongside this, many people are also undergoing cocktail therapy, which has a shorter stay at hospitals leading to more bed availability. These are the factors resulting in fewer hospitalisations and more home isolations.”