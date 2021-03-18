Home vaccination likely in the fourth phase: Mumbai civic body

To deal with overcrowding at vaccination centres, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is likely to allow inoculation at homes during the fourth phase of the nationwide mass immunisation programme. The contemplation is following a suggestion put forth by the state’s Covid-19 task force last week to the civic body to allow vaccinations at home for senior citizens with severe comorbidities to prevent them from probable infections at centres. BMC officials, however, turned it down citing a lack of feasibility.

“At this moment, we can’t implement the plan. Every beneficiary is kept under observation for 30 minutes in a room after vaccination. By the time the fourth phase starts, we will have a better understanding of both vaccines. Then, we can think of starting home vaccination,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC.

As HT has reported earlier, most vaccination centres are facing overcrowding. This increases the risk of contracting Covid-19 infection especially among the elderly with underlying health issues who are most vulnerable to the virus.

“We are seeing individuals with partial paralysis being taken to vaccination centres for inoculation in ambulances. It would have been better if BMC under their supervision could start inoculating them at home at their own cost. This would have helped to control the crowd at vaccination centres,” said a member of the task force.

The civic body is gradually trying to extend the number of vaccination centres and plan to inoculate 1lakh probable beneficiaries daily.

“Daily, we are holding inspections of private hospitals who are willing to take part in the mass immunisation process. We have also shortlisted another 49 private hospitals with over 50 beds and sent their names to the central government for approval,” said Kakani. “We will keep adding more hospitals.”