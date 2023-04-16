Home / Cities / Mumbai News / House help arrested for 1.98 crore theft at Gamdevi

House help arrested for 1.98 crore theft at Gamdevi

ByVinay Dalvi
Apr 16, 2023 01:16 AM IST

“We registered a case on Friday under section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of Indian Penal Code against Milen Suren, 37. She had been working with the family for the last two years,” a police officer from Gamdevi police station said.

Mumbai: Police on Saturday arrested a house help for allegedly stealing valuables worth 1.98 crore from the house of her employer, managing director of NTT Limited, a global technology company.

The alleged theft occurred at the house of the complainant, Sharad Sanghi, at Carmichael Road. Suren, who hails from Odisha, is suspected to be stealing from the bedroom locker over a period and when the family realised, they filed a complaint, the police officer said.
The alleged theft occurred at the house of the complainant, Sharad Sanghi, at Carmichael Road. Suren, who hails from Odisha, is suspected to be stealing from the bedroom locker over a period and when the family realised, they filed a complaint, the police officer said.

The woman was arrested at Mahim and the police suspect the role of her male friend in the crime.

The stolen valuables include a watch worth 20 lakh, diamond bracelet, diamond ring, necklace, earrings, and gold chain, police officers said.

