MUMBAI: The changing nature of housing in Mumbai has changed the nature of campaigning for the civic elections. And, for some candidates, it could impact the outcome. Housing societies emerge as ‘gated votebanks’

Sheetal Mhatre, Mumbai Congress spokesperson contesting from ward no 1 said: “I have about 295 buildings in my constituency and there were times when one got the sense that committee members favoured other parties. But, personal connections developed over a period of time helped.”

Mhatre was referring to the “access control” held by housing societies. While candidates could earlier just walk into buildings and canvas door to door, they now have to jump through several hoops before they can meet residents.

Mumbai has over 30,000 housing societies and they are home to a significant chunk of voters. Societies now demand prior permission from candidates, often in writing, leaving the latter at the mercy of committee members. But it’s not just about red tape; it’s about connections.

Juzer Madarwala, secretary of Vasant Oasis VRE society in Marol, a 429-apartment complex that is part of a larger complex housing 2,200 flats, admitted, “Ruling party corporators have an edge. A word from a local legislator to the society carries more weight than, say, that of an independent.”

Swati Jaiswal, a BJP candidate from ward no 24 in Kandivali, is candid. “Over 80% of the 43,000-odd voters in my constituency live in high-rises. However, since my husband is part of the citizens’ association, since we are local residents, we have easy access. Most of the committee members know us and welcomed us campaigning in their premises. Many even took part,” says Jaiswal.

Each CHS has a different set of rules. Some, like Neptune Society at Kandivali, barred door-to-door campaigning after residents complained that candidates were randomly ringing doorbells to canvas for votes. “Instead, we hosted meet-your-candidate sessions in our club house,” explains Rahul Tangri, chairperson of Neptune, which has over 345 flats in nine buildings.

The neighbouring society, housing 457 flats, was more welcoming. It allowed door-to-door campaigning but strictly “between 9 am and 2 pm and from 4 pm to 7 pm, to avoid disturbing residents, says Rajesh Singh, secretary of SunCity NG.

“The scale of housing societies is huge these days, with some having 800 to 1,000 flats and residents seem quite complacent, preferring to keep their distance from candidates or their canvassing in this important democratic process,” says Ramesh Prabhu, chairperson of the Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association.

Box: 21 polling stations moved out of CHS

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has shifted 21 polling stations including 60 polling booths out of cooperative housing societies across Mumbai, to avoid a conflict of interest as contesting candidates were found living in these societies, a senior BMC official said.

With this, the total number of polling stations in CHS is 702, against the estimated 830 in earlier elections.