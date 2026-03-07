How the Gulf crisis could halt the AI boom

MUMBAI: It hurts when petrol prices climb or cooking gas gets scarce. But ever wondered what powers the apps on your phone? The servers that store your photos? Or the AI now rewriting the rules of our world? Tankers are seen off the coast of Fujairah, as Iran vows to fire on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates. (REUTERS)

Last week, something broke in the Gulf. Qatar’s massive Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) plants fell silent under force majeure. This is a legal term for an unforeseen catastrophe. That is also when the world’s most precise machines, semiconductor fabrication plants, felt the first tremors.

To understand why, we must look past the code and into the “hidden plumbing” of the physical world. Most of us associate helium with birthday balloons. But it is the world’s ultimate coolant. In the “fabs” where chips are born, machines etch patterns onto silicon wafers with microscopic precision. This process generates heat so intense that it is cooled by helium. But we don’t just “find” helium; it is a complex byproduct of processing natural gas. Qatar produces about 25% of the world’s supply.

When this gas stops, the tech world hits a wall. No gas means the machines freeze, the assembly lines stall, and millions of dollars in silicon wafers turn into expensive scrap metal instantly.

But it gets worse. To “print” the high-end chips that power AI, like the ones inside an Nvidia H100, you need ultra-pure neon. This gas runs the lasers that etch the circuits.

Both gases are tiny byproducts of heavy industry, but without them, the entire AI revolution simply runs out of air.

This is where the math shifts: It is a calculation being tracked closely by people like Debajit Ghosh. A veteran of the oil and gas markets now monitoring the fallout from Bengaluru, Ghosh points to the Strait of Hormuz as the ultimate chokepoint. One-fifth of the world’s seaborne LNG passes through those narrow, volatile waters. Unlike the Red Sea route (where tankers can swing around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope), the Strait of Hormuz offers no bypass.

Qatar’s LNG terminals sit deep inside the Persian Gulf; if the Strait closes, their cargo is physically trapped. The “detour” story belongs instead to American LNG carriers. The country is located such that those carriers can sail the long way around the Cape of Good Hope to reach premium Asian markets when Middle Eastern supply evaporates.

That rerouting, Ghosh explains, adds thousands of miles. It also needs more fuel, more crew, and higher insurance premiums. Charter rates jump to $200,000 a day, a 40% surge. This cascades through the system. It means higher power prices. And when that goes up, industries get squeezed, factories cut shifts, and fragile economies begin to tip toward recession.

The US sits differently in this mess. It’s now the top LNG exporter, exceeding 100 million tonnes annually. When Middle East supplies vanish, prices go up, the Americans make a killing. India hurts because half of the LNG imports comes from Qatar. In turn city gas, and power plants get starved.

Add to this is the fact that India is the world’s second-largest fertiliser consumer and roughly 80% of domestic urea production runs on a century old process that turns natural gas into bread. What it means is that every time gas prices go up, farmers pay an invisible tax. Ghosh makes the case that if this isn’t resolved, it is matter of time before food prices go up.

Then came the “oh wow” moment this week. On Friday, March 6, speculation emerged online of Iranian strikes hitting Microsoft data centres near UAE. At the time of writing this, it was being spoken of as Iranian misinformation. What was confirmed though was that Amazon’s Web Services (AWS) were hit two days ago. The point is, what sits on these servers is not generic “cloud” backing up regular data; these are operations that support complex banking and financial infrastructure. By targeting these, a message being sent out is that the Gulf is no longer a “safe bet” for digital infrastructure.

The reality we now face is that our digital lives rest on physical tethers at some of the most volatile spots on Earth. A blockade or a missile strike doesn’t just hike your fuel bill; it risks latency in Bengaluru and outages in Mumbai data hubs. National security now includes these lifelines. Geopolitics has finally reached our screens and semiconductors are the pow-er. Whoever secures the energy powering that, secures the future.