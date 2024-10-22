MUMBAI: The Sakinaka police on Sunday arrested a man, and booked his parents, for allegedly killing his wife and attempting to pass it off as suicide. Husband held for killing wife and calling it suicide

According to the police, on October 14, they had received a call from Sakharam Chaudhary that his wife Geeta (35) had died by suicide. She, the family members claimed, had hanged herself. By the time police had reached the spot, the family had rushed Geeta to the hospital after cutting off the noose. The police had then registered an accidental death report (ADR) in connection with the incident and sent Geeta’s body for postmortem after recording Chaudhary’s statement.

Bhanaram Chaudhary, Geeta’s father who lives in Pali, Rajasthan, and is now in Mumbai to pursue her case, said that she was being harassed mentally and physically by her husband. “She had come to Rajasthan after a fight, but I had sent her back.”

He said that on October 14, Geeta had spoken to her brother on phone, and had told him she was fine However, next day, her brother-in-law called and told them that she had died by suicide. Bhanaram had then written to the Sakinaka police to investigate the death as abetment to suicide and conduct a postmortem.

On Sunday, the postmortem of Geeta indicated that she had been murdered. After investigating the case, the police officers found that Geeta had been strangled to death.

“We have arrested the accused and are conducting investigation to find out the exact sequence of events leading to Geeta’s death, and who were involved in setting it up as suicide,” said a police officer from Sakinaka police station.