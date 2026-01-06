MUMBAI: An investigation into a stray firing incident due to a domestic dispute in Vasai East took a serious turn when the police found firearms and a hand grenade at the accused’s house in Mumbra. While he was arrested on Sunday, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) sent two teams to Uttar Pradesh to trace the source of the arms and explosives. Illegal arms, grenades recovered from firing accused’s house; ATS probing UP links

According to the police, the incident occurred early Friday morning when Shivshankar Vishwakarma, 42, fired bullet at his sister, Pushpa’s house in Waghral Pada, Vasai East. No one was injured as family members were sleeping on the floor, and the bullet struck a window. After the incident, Pushpa approached the Waliv police, complaining against him. Based on CCTV footage and other evidence, the police confirmed tha accused as Vishwakarma and traced him to Diwa, where he was arrested on Sunday morning. The police then searched his house in Mumbra and recovered two country-made revolvers, several live cartridges, and a live hand grenade.

The case was then referred to the ATS. Acting on the information, the ATS has begun parallel investigations to identify the supply network and possible links to organised arms trafficking. The police said that during questioning, Vishwakarma revealed that the weapons had been procured from a seller in Uttar Pradesh, after which the ATS sent two teams to Uttar Pradesh to hunt down the dealer, said a police officer.

The police’s investigation has revealed that the firing was triggered by a long-running family dispute. Vishwakarma’s sister, Pushpa, had mortgaged her jewellery and borrowed around ₹1 lakh from private lenders to secure his funds for his bail in 2025, after he promised to repay the amount by selling land in his native village. However, after his release, he failed to do so, and tensions escalated as creditors demanded repayment. Angered by his sister’s repeated demands, Vishwakarma allegedly moved out and started living in Mumbra. He then planned and fired at her house on Friday morning.

“Vishwakarma has a criminal past and was arrested in 2018 by Pant Nagar police for murdering his wife, Chandrakala. He stabbed her to death at their Ghatkopar home following a domestic altercation,” the officer said.

After his arrest in the recent firing case, he was produced before a local court and remanded in police custody till January 12. Further investigation is underway to determine the origin of the seized arms and explosives, and other agencies have been alerted, the officer added.