In Juhu Koliwada, mangroves ‘buried’ to make way for animal shelter
Mumbai: A plot of land approximately 3,500 square feet in size has been allegedly encroached in the protected coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) area near the beach at Juhu Koliwada, opposite the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Gazdar Bundh pumping station, ostensibly to set up an animal shelter. Environmentalists have alleged that the encroached land has been reclaimed from the surrounding mangrove swamp by dumping mud and debris and felling mangrove trees.
While the purported animal shelter is yet to start operations, a portion of the site has been recently covered over using concrete paver blocks, and a makeshift shed has also been erected. A signboard at the site says that it is being developed into a shelter for stray animals by the Banjara Vimukt Dhumantu Charitable Trustee, whose trustee is one Mohan Harishchandra Rathod. HT attempted to contact Rathod but his number remained unavailable on Tuesday.
Environmentalists pointed out that such developments are not permissible in a CRZ-1 area.
Zoru Bhatena, a city-based environmentalist who first raised the issue with authorities on Monday, said, “This kind of encroachment taking place in broad daylight in the middle of the city is alarming. The municipal corporation should clarify whether any permission has been given for setting up such a shelter. The coastal zone management authority has not cleared any such project. Besides, the land parcel is also marked as a ‘Natural Area’ and a ‘no development zone’ in the BMC’s own Development Plan 2034, which means the area must be preserved as is.”
Satellite images from Google Earth also show that the area in question has been carved out from an existing patch of mangroves that were in existence until a few weeks ago.
In a letter to authorities, Bhatena has sought eviction of the encroachers along with appropriate action against them for violating various environmental laws, and restoration of the natural CRZ-1 area to its original condition.
Bhatena also pointed out that the mangrove area in question is part of the commons of Juhu Koliwada, and should be better protected for community use. “It does not inspire faith in the administration to see such land grabs continuing in Mumbai’s fishing villages, which have over the years lost so much of their commons,” he said.
An official with the state forest department’s mangrove cell, not wanting to be named, said they have received the complaint against the apparent encroachment. “We will take necessary action after checking the records and corroborating whether there has been any land use violation. However, the restoration of the area will be up to the respective ward office of the corporation,” the official said.
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
'Unhappy with my performance; 40s, 50s are nothing': Axed IND star plans return
A star promising batter, who currently is not part of any Indian team is hoping to put up a good show in the Ranji Trophy, hoping to make a comeback to the national team soon.
-
How to build a healthy and honest relationship? Expert offers insights
Nicole LePera pointed out that after a certain period of time, we don't have the support of the biochemicals to feel great in love. We often start feeling that the other person doesn't make us feel as good as they did before, and we feel like giving up on the relationship. That's exactly when it takes a lot of work from our end to understand the other person and also ourselves.
-
German men's team hit by Covid-19, Pro League games against India postponed
The Pro League double-header between the Indian men's hockey team and Germany later this week has been postponed following an outbreak of Covid-19 in the visitors' camp, the sport's governing body FIH said on Tuesday
-
Sort out your post-workout routine and avoid sore muscles with 4 Yoga stretches
The video demonstrates four yoga asanas that gym-goers and Yogis can practise after their training session. The four asanas are Revolved Low Lunge Pose, Sleeping Pigeon Pose, Scorpion Twist and Seated Glute Stretch. These asanas will help you avoid sore muscles after working out at the gym.