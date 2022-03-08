In Juhu Koliwada, mangroves ‘buried’ to make way for animal shelter

Mumbai: A plot of land approximately 3,500 square feet in size has been allegedly encroached in the protected coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) area near the beach at Juhu Koliwada, opposite the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Gazdar Bundh pumping station, ostensibly to set up an animal shelter. Environmentalists have alleged that the encroached land has been reclaimed from the surrounding mangrove swamp by dumping mud and debris and felling mangrove trees.

While the purported animal shelter is yet to start operations, a portion of the site has been recently covered over using concrete paver blocks, and a makeshift shed has also been erected. A signboard at the site says that it is being developed into a shelter for stray animals by the Banjara Vimukt Dhumantu Charitable Trustee, whose trustee is one Mohan Harishchandra Rathod. HT attempted to contact Rathod but his number remained unavailable on Tuesday.

Environmentalists pointed out that such developments are not permissible in a CRZ-1 area.

Zoru Bhatena, a city-based environmentalist who first raised the issue with authorities on Monday, said, “This kind of encroachment taking place in broad daylight in the middle of the city is alarming. The municipal corporation should clarify whether any permission has been given for setting up such a shelter. The coastal zone management authority has not cleared any such project. Besides, the land parcel is also marked as a ‘Natural Area’ and a ‘no development zone’ in the BMC’s own Development Plan 2034, which means the area must be preserved as is.”

Satellite images from Google Earth also show that the area in question has been carved out from an existing patch of mangroves that were in existence until a few weeks ago.

In a letter to authorities, Bhatena has sought eviction of the encroachers along with appropriate action against them for violating various environmental laws, and restoration of the natural CRZ-1 area to its original condition.

Bhatena also pointed out that the mangrove area in question is part of the commons of Juhu Koliwada, and should be better protected for community use. “It does not inspire faith in the administration to see such land grabs continuing in Mumbai’s fishing villages, which have over the years lost so much of their commons,” he said.

An official with the state forest department’s mangrove cell, not wanting to be named, said they have received the complaint against the apparent encroachment. “We will take necessary action after checking the records and corroborating whether there has been any land use violation. However, the restoration of the area will be up to the respective ward office of the corporation,” the official said.