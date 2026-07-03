Inspecting a fallen tree in Santacruz, eight injured as another crashes down

MUMBAI: A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation team inspecting a fallen tree at a private property in Santacruz West was itself struck when a second tree suddenly crashed onto them on Thursday afternoon, leaving eight people injured.

The incident took place around 2pm inside the premises of a private building on Relief Road near Raheja College. According to officials, workers had entered the property to inspect and assess a tree that had already fallen. While they were examining it, a neighbouring tree unexpectedly collapsed, trapping and injuring all eight.

The injured, Noor Alam, 26, Rajesh Kudal, 51, Vinay Kadam, 38, Suleman Shaikh, 28, Vinod Bhat, 46, Devarshi Singh, 28, Jagdish Nikam, 28, and Nilad Talule, 67, were rushed to Nanavati Hospital for treatment. Officials said all eight are in stable condition.

The incident comes amid a surge in tree and branch collapses across Mumbai following heavy monsoon rains. On Thursday alone, the BMC recorded 91 incidents of tree and branch falls across the city, including 13 in the island city, 22 in the eastern suburbs and 56 in the western suburbs.

The civic body said its teams were deployed across affected areas to clear fallen trees and branches and restore normalcy.