IS Chahal holds monsoon review meeting on first day as BMC administrator
Mumbai: Maharashtra government on Tuesday appointed Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal as the administrator for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as the five-year term of the elected representatives of the present Shiv Sena-led government ended on Monday.
On the first day as administrator, Chahal held a special meeting with additional commissioners, deputy municipal commissioners and department heads in BMC regarding monsoon preparedness. This is the first time since 1984 that an administrator has been appointed for Mumbai, as the end of the term of elected representatives did not coincide with fresh elections.
During the review meeting, Chahal directed various departments to undertake monsoon preparedness work on time. While the roads department has been directed to finish all ongoing road work before May 15, the BEST has been asked to stay vigilant regarding electric supply during rains.
Chahal also directed the civic administration to coordinate with MMRDA for ongoing metro work vis-a-vis monsoon and waterlogging.
An update will be periodically given regarding desilting of stormwater drains, management at waterlogging spots, pruning of trees for monsoon, among other work.
According to Section 6 of the MMC Act, the term of the BMC’s general body ends after five years. According to Section 6A of the MMC Act, the five-year term-end of the general body automatically dissolves all statutory bodies in the BMC, the post of Mayor, and marks the end of the term of elected representatives.
Financial and administrative duties carried out by the various statutory bodies of the BMC, such as the standing committee are to be carried out by the administrator.
-
Study: Medium chain fatty acid can someday help in treating heart attacks
"Heart attacks are still a leading cause of death worldwide, that often come with devastating complications," said Zhong Wang, Ph.D., an associate professor of cardiac surgery at the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center, who is the senior author of the study.
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
NEET UG 2022: NMC removes upper age limit for all applicants
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to say that the "decision will immensely benefit aspiring doctors and further help in strengthening medical education in the country".
-
Lovlina, Nikhat, Jaismine book their spot for Women's World Championships
Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and 2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist Nikhat Zareen outpunched their respective opponents to seal their berths in this year’s IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship in the selection trials
-
Relationship tips: How being mindful in love can strengthen your bond
Many of us at times find our relationship going through a rough patch just because we are not listening to our partner. Some of us could be using words that hurt. It is possible that one may be quite controlling and not letting the other person take decisions on their own. When you start paying attention to what you might be doing wrong, you would see the magic unfolding. It may not only repair your relationship with self, your partner or your friends, but also deepen it.