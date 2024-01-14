Jarange-Patil was behind violence in Beed, claims Bhujbal

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Saturday held Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil responsible for the violence in Beed district in October last year and claimed the latter even felicitated the accused when they were released on bail recently. Bhujbal, minister for food and civil supplies, warned if those involved in the attacks were not punished then people would take law into their own hands.

“I have been saying this from the beginning that he (Manoj Jarange-Patil) is behind the attacks. The one who went on a hunger strike has been demanding withdrawal of cases against all the accused. He is also the one who felicitated the accused when they came out of jail on bail. It means they are his goons and because of this Bhujbal decided to intervene,” Bhujbal said at a rally in Beed.

This was the sixth rally held by OBC leaders to express their opposition to Jarange-Patil’s demand of reservation for Marathas from the existing quota of OBCs.

Days after Jarange-Patil started his second phase of indefinite strike in Jalna, a protest over Maratha reservation turned violent on October 29 in Beed district. Houses of NCP MLAs Prakash Solanke (Ajit Pawar faction) and Sandeep Kshirsagar (Sharad Pawar camp) among others were set on fire.

Those supporting Jarange-Patil by any means would not be spared by the OBC community in the coming elections, Bhujbal said and urged the Maratha leaders to raise their voice. “We will not say anything to those who are quiet, but we will not forget those helping him (Jarange-Patil) go against us. We will show their real place in the coming elections. They will have to face the consequences.”

The OBC leader, however, clarified that they are not against Maratha reservation. “The Marathas should get reservation but independently. He (Jarange-Patil) has been saying they will take reservation from the OBC quota. That is not going to happen.”

Demanding reservation, Jarange-Patil has now threatened to start a foot march to Mumbai from Jalna on January 24. He has also declared to start an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan after reaching the city.