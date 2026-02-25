Mumbai, NCP leader Jayant Patil on Wednesday accused the Maharashtra government of failing to address issues concerning farmers, jobs and infrastructure, and said focusing on fundamental issues was more important than creating an "illusion of development". Jayant Patil targets Maharashtra govt over jobs, farmers, governance

Participating in the discussion on the motion of thanks to the governor for his address to the joint sitting of the Budget session, which began on Monday, Patil said in the assembly that the speech reflects the views of the state cabinet.

Instead, it should present a realistic picture of governance, he said.

He expressed surprise, claiming that there was no mention of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash in Baramati in Pune district on January 28, in the Governor's address.

Patil said the speech invoked the names of several great personalities but did not reflect their values in governance.

He alleged that the historic Manikarnika Ghat built by Ahilyadevi Holkar in Varanasi had been damaged and demanded that the state pursue compensation from the Uttar Pradesh government.

On tribal welfare, Patil said while the government invoked icon Birsa Munda's legacy, it had not outlined concrete measures for the tribal community. He raised concerns about proposed mining projects in the Gadchiroli district and alleged that local tribal voices were being ignored.

Referring to the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, he urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to actively pursue the matter and "provide relief" to people in the border areas.

Patil also questioned investment and employment claims made in the address, particularly those linked to MoUs signed at the Davos summit, and sought detailed data on actual job creation.

He said the government's "vision documents" lacked ground-level results and called for development with a "human face".

The NCP leader criticised the budget of the proposed Kumbh Mela authority, claiming scope for irregularities and demanding transparency in contracts and expenditure.

He also flagged "rising unemployment, falling onion prices, pending payments to contractors, and the decline in Maharashtra's share in the national GDP", urging the government to provide clarity and corrective measures.

The Islampur MLA raised concerns over student suicides, "lack of basic infrastructure" in schools, and inadequate facilities for girls, and demanded stronger implementation of student welfare policies.

The Patil further highlighted issues related to farmers' distress, cooperative schemes, drug abuse, and traffic congestion on major highways, calling on the government to prioritise basic issues over "grand announcements".

"Focusing on fundamental issues is more important than creating an illusion of development," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.