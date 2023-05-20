Fake representative of JSW Paints tries to cheat shopkeepers, booked

MUMBAI: A case has been registered against an unknown person for posing as a representative of JSW Paints to cheat shopkeepers by promising them a dealership or distributorship of the company. HT Image

According to the Gamdevi police a case has been registered by Uday Salvi, deputy manager of JSW Paints, as a representative of the CEO and MD of the company, Sundaresan AS.

According to Salvi, in April, a Chennai-based businessman approached them saying that they wanted to become the authorised dealer of JSW Paints and searched for a website and filled in details online.

“Later, the Chennai-based businessman received a call from a person, identified as Anil Kumar, who sought ₹25,000 as registration charges in order to acquire the dealership. Later, the person also asked him to pay a security deposit of ₹2 to ₹4 lakh to become a distributor and ₹1 to ₹2 lakh as a security deposit to become a dealer,” said a police officer.

As the businessman suspected something was not right, he decided to confirm the same by approaching the company via an official email id and reaching out to the local sales head of JSW Paints, who told the businessman that this was fake, and JSW Paints never took any money, it only takes money from the goods given after becoming a dealer/ distributor.

“After the matter came to the knowledge of the company, they approached us with an application and after inquiry, we have registered the case,” said the police officer.

The police suspect the accused might have made a fake website of the company as well and cheated several people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON