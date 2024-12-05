Kalyan court denies bail in fatal Kasara train assault case

Thane: The Kalyan District and Sessions Court has rejected the bail application of Tanuj Jammuval, an accused in a fatal train assault that occurred in April. The case, which resulted in the death of a passenger, was significantly strengthened by video evidence recorded by an anonymous traveller. The Kalyan District and Sessions Court has rejected the bail application of Tanuj Jammuval. (G)

The victim, Dattatray Bhoir, was travelling home on a Kasara local train after attending a friend's daughter's wedding, accompanied by his friend Pradeep Shirose. As they shared memories and joked about the wedding celebration, their laughter reportedly drew the attention of Jammuval and Amol Pardeshi, who were allegedly intoxicated at the time.

The situation escalated when Jammuval, Pardeshi, and two accomplices began objecting to their conversation. The confrontation turned violent, with the group launching a brutal attack on Bhoir and Shirose. Bhoir was fatally stabbed despite attempts by other passengers to intervene.

The incident, which occurred around 2 am on April 29, was captured on video by an unknown passenger. The footage subsequently went viral and became crucial evidence in the case. While Bhoir succumbed to his injuries during treatment, Shirose escaped with minor wounds.

The Kalyan Government Railway Police initially arrested two suspects who were later granted bail. However, following the addition of murder charges, the authorities re-arrested them. Additional Sessions Judge RG Waghmare recently denied Jammuval's bail application after reviewing the evidence.

"We strongly opposed the plea in court," said advocate Sagar Kadam, representing the victim's family. "The judge, after reviewing the video evidence and hearing arguments from both sides, denied Tanuj's bail request. Family members of the deceased are thankful to the unknown person who clicked the video because only on the basis of that the accused were arrested and made this case strong."