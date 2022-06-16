Kalyan - Shilphata Road widening work to be delayed due to monsoon
The road widening and concretisation project of the Kalyan-Shilphata Road might be delayed following a request from the traffic police.
The traffic police have requested the concerned authority to stop the work from Bail Bazaar to Sahajanand Chowk along this stretch as continuing the repair work at this narrow stretch would aggravate the existing traffic congestion.
The work on the 21 km stretch is undertaken by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).
“There is a need to ensure that the traffic movement on this stretch is under control during monsoon. Several patches on the stretch are being dug up leading to regular congestion. This will only worsen during monsoon,” said Mahesh Tarde, senior traffic police inspector, Kalyan West unit.
The traffic police have asked to stop the work till the monsoon season ends.
Shivaji Chowk area has several commercial shops while the APMC market is in Bail Bazar. Lakhs of vehicles take this stretch on a daily basis due to which managing the traffic during the monsoon would be difficult.
An officer from MSRDC said, “We will continue the work till June end as it cannot be halted in the middle. We will stop the remaining work for some time during the monsoon as per the request by the traffic police.”
Rajesh More, a 37-year-old motorist who takes the route daily, said, “The road from Sahajanand Chowk to Bail Bazaar is dug up at most places leading to traffic moving slowly. If at all work is being carried out during the monsoon, there should be proper safety precautions and traffic diversions in place.”
