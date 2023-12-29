Kenyan national held with cocaine worth 14.90 cr at Mumbai airport

close_game
ANI |
Dec 29, 2023 09:00 AM IST

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence apprehended a woman passenger of Kenyan nationality at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth ₹14.90 crore, a DRI release said on Friday.

HT Image
HT Image

Acting on intelligence, the Kenyan national, who came via flight no KQ 204 from Nairobi to Mumbai on December 28, Thursday, was apprehended by DRI officers, the release said.

As per the release, the officers recovered 1490 grams of "white powdery substance purported to be cocaine" valued at approximately 14.90 crore.

"The ingenious concealment of the drugs involved two black polythene packets cleverly placed within a hair conditioner bottle and a body wash bottle," it stated.

The passenger has been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985 and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

Further investigation is underway, the release added. (ANI)

