Khadse takes swipe at ‘changing political culture’ as Fadnavis skips his 75th birthday celebrations
A large number of Khadse’s supporters and political associates, both former and current, were present at Sunday’s gathering, underlining his enduring political influence in Jalgaon
Mumbai: Senior NCP (SP) leader Eknath Khadse on Sunday celebrated his 75th birthday in Muktainagar in Jalgaon district with a grand gathering, featuring top political leaders from across party lines. But chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, with whom Khadse has had long-standing political differences and whom he had invited for his birthday, skipped the event, prompting the veteran leader to take a swipe at the “changing political culture”.
“Today, I feel pain when I compare the politics of the present with the politics of the past,” Khadse, who spent most of his political career in the BJP before shifting to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP in 2020, told the gathering.
“Despite being in the Opposition, leaders from the ruling parties always helped me. Until 2014, there was a cordial political environment where leaders from the Opposition and ruling parties would meet, greet each other and even criticise one another. But personal differences were never at the level we see today. Personal relationships were always maintained,” he remarked.
Khadse also highlighted his contribution to the development of Jalgaon during his tenure as an MLA and minister, when he initiated several development projects alongside making efforts to ensure the region’s social fabric was not disturbed.
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, who was among prominent leaders present at the gathering, acknowledged Khadse’s contribution to the BJP’s growth in the state.
“Once upon a time, the BJP’s political presence in Maharashtra was limited. Among those who worked tirelessly to establish the party at the grassroots level were Pramod Mahajan and Eknath Khadse,” Pawar said.
Khadse was one of the BJP’s most prominent leaders in north Maharashtra and wielded considerable influence in the region, particularly among the numerically significant Leva Patil community, which is categorised as Other Backward Classes (OBC).
After the 2014 assembly poll, Khadse was named a senior minister in the Fadnavis-led BJP government. But he resigned from the post in 2016 amid allegations of misuse of office in connection with a land deal in Bhosari, Pune. In the subsequent assembly poll in 2019, he was denied a BJP ticket.
In October 2020, the veteran leader quit the BJP and joined the undivided NCP in the presence of Sharad Pawar. At the time, he accused Fadnavis, then Deputy Chief Minister, of attempting to end his political career.
A large number of Khadse’s supporters and political associates, both former and current, were present at Sunday’s gathering, underlining his enduring political influence in Jalgaon.
Among those present were union ministers Ramdas Athawale and Raksha Khadse, senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, NCP (SP) Maharashtra chief Shashikant Shinde, NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil, NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil, Peasants and Workers Party leader Jayant Patil and RSP leader Mahadev Jankar.
Former ministers Rajesh Tope, Harshwardhan Patil, Rajendra Shingne and Anil Deshmukh, as well as NCP (SP) MP Bhaskar Bhagare, were also present.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORFaisal Malik
Faisal Malik is a senior journalist with over two and a half decades of experience covering Maharashtra’s politics, governance and public policy with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape. He is a Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times and has been associated with its Mumbai edition for more than a decade. Based in Mumbai, Faisal currently covers three major political parties in Maharashtra — Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (Sharad Pawar). Over the years, he has extensively reported on major political developments, combining investigative insights with in-depth field reporting. His coverage has spanned a wide range of issues, from drought, farmer suicides, major development projects and grassroots challenges to major electoral battles, including three Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections — 2014, 2019 and 2024. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with ‘The Asian Age’ and ‘Dainik Bhaskar’. An avid tea enthusiast, he enjoys reading history, Urdu literature and classical poetry. When away from the newsroom, he writes Urdu poetry inspired by human emotions, life's experiences, meaningful reflections and relationships. An amateur photographer, Faisal is passionate about capturing moments that often go unnoticed by the naked eye.Read More
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