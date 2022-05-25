Khotachiwadi demolition: Experts ask state to incentivise heritage property owners
Mumbai The recent protest against the partial demolition of a bungalow in the heritage precinct of Khotachiwadi in Girgaum has again stirred up the longstanding debate over the feasibility of maintaining heritage structures and the ethics of heritage conservation.
Experts and residents have time and again urged the government to incentivise maintenance of heritage properties, such as via rebate in property tax, water tax, or even aid in maintaining structural stability of such properties.
A senior civic official, who did not wish to be named, said, “If we do not preserve our heritage now, some years in the future you will hear the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declaring that it’s creating a model of how heritage buildings looked. By then, the building or locality’s original charm will be lost.”
DM Sukthankar, a retired IAS officer and the former municipal commissioner, who also chaired the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC), said, “A decade ago, we proposed to the government to give incentives to heritage property owners, that will encourage them to look after their properties. We proposed an incentive in property tax. For those who want to take up the extensive structural repair work, we propose loans be made easily available from any registered bank, at lower than the usual interest rates.”
These suggestions were part of an exhaustive report following the upgradation of the heritage list. The original heritage list was made between 1975 to 1982, according to Sukthankar, after comprehensive consideration.
Sukthankar said, “At the time, we could see that generally, those who had their buildings listed as heritage properties, objected very strongly. We noticed that some people perceived the government is trying to restrict a private property owner in how to deal with their property, which is private business. The other aspect was that Mumbai is a historical heritage city, and we can join the community in preserving it. A city that wants to preserve its heritage, must be willing to give incentives as well. We were looking at it as a give and take relationship.”
Presently, no changes can be made to a Grade I heritage property. Mostly these are government-owned properties, or are temples or churches, and since institutions are incharge of their caretaking, it is easier and financially viable to maintain them, experts feel.
In case of Grade II structures, some alterations are permissible without changing the character of the precinct or structure, and in case of Grade III and precincts, changes can be made after permissions from the heritage committee, and without changing the character of the structure. Buildings in precincts may or may not have individually distinctive features, but need to conform to the collective characteristics of their neighbourhood.
Andre Baptista, a resident of Khotachiwadi and an archaeologist and culture historian, said, “We have to consider the ethics in heritage conservation. But at the same time, we cannot preach preservation, and tell private individuals to compromise on the quality of their life. Maintenance of heritage properties does become difficult. For example, homes in Khotachiwadi were buildit in the 1800s, and electricity and water connections were not part of their layout. We have to understand why we speak about preservation. It all comes down to the ethics of the matter. In my own home, we had to make the outhouse into a partial toilet.”
Baptista added, “Government does have a few incentives. They need to be curated well, need to be published and made accessible.”
Presently, owners of heritage buildings can sell the floor space index of their plot as transferred development rights (TDR) within the same ward as well. Moreover, cessed heritage buildings can approach MHADA for major repairs.
A member of the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee said, “Rules for heritage buildings have been drafted very clearly. There are incentives such as heritage TDR. Giving direct incentives to owners is a big process if it needs to be done. But no one is saying don’t repair your property. In fact, the grading of heritage structures allows owners a lot of interventions if done with all permissions.”
Rajan Jayakar, a solicitor and Mumbai historian, said, “I have spoken about this before on multiple platforms. We need to incentivize heritage property owners in some way, to encourage maintenance of heritage property.”
Heritage properties are often thought of as a liability by their owners, as repair work is tedious and redevelopment impossible due to existing rules.
-
Arrested IAS officer in J’khand sent to judicial custody till June 8
A local court here on Wednesday sent suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal to judicial custody till June 8, officials said. Singhal, who was mines and industry secretary in Jharkhand government, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 11 in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in Khunti district where she had served as deputy commissioner between February 2009 and 2010. She has been in ED custody since then.
-
Eatery owner shoots dead youth, injures daughter in Naini
An eatery owner allegedly gunned down a youth and injured his daughter after finding them together in his house in Naini area of trans-Yamuna in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Police reached the spot after receiving the information and admitted Mishra's daughter Ayushi, 19 to SRN hospital in a critical condition, while Arunav Singh was declared brought dead by the doctors. Senior police officials reached the spot with the field unit for investigations.
-
‘Hooch’ death toll rises to 16 in Bihar
The death toll in the latest suspected hooch tragedy in “dry” Bihar has climbed to 16 as three more people died in Aurangabad on Wednesday, police sources said. The administration, however, confirmed only nine suspected hooch deaths — six in Aurangabad and three in Gaya. Aurangabad district magistrate Saurabh Jorwal confirmed six suspected hooch deaths in the last three days in the district.
-
Trouble mounts for MU vice chancellor after HC junks pre-arrest bail plea
The Bihar Police would soon move court to obtain a non-bailable warrant against Magadh University vice chancellor Rajendra Prasad who is facing charges of corruption, a top police officer said on Wednesday, a day after the Patna high court rejected Prasad's anticipatory bail petition as well as his plea that the case against him be quashed. Prasad's three-year term ends in September this year.
-
After Balgandharva, Girish Bapat raps Bhimale for renaming Salisbury park garden
Pune Member of Parliament and Senior BJP leader Girish Bapat has asked state unit chief Chandrakant Patil to act against Salisbury park corporator Shrinath Bhimale for renaming the PMC garden after his late father. Local residents have been protesting against Bhimale and demanded that the original name be restored by Pune Municipal Corporation. When contacted, Bhimale replied saying he was not aware of Bapat remarks.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics