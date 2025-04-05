Kolhapur tops state’s organ donation charts; 70% of pledgers are women

Mumbai: Kolhapur, home to approximately 3.8 million people according to the 2011 census, has emerged as Maharashtra’s frontrunner in online organ donation pledges. (Shutterstock)

Since October 2023, when the central government launched a web portal to facilitate citizens’ pledges for organ and tissue donation, the Kolhapur district has recorded 3,760 pledges, outpacing much larger cities like Mumbai and Pune.

Organ donation pledges are not legally binding. If someone dies under conditions suitable for donation—such as brain death in a hospital—the pledge can ease decision-making and speed up the transplantation process.

Data from the Maharashtra government’s health department highlights a rising wave of support for organ donation across the state, with one striking feature: the overwhelming participation of women.

As of March 2025, Maharashtra has registered over 43,000 online organ donation pledges. Yet, a deeper look at the data reveals significant geographic and demographic disparities.

Palghar (3,205 pledges) and Pune (3,287 pledges) follow Kolhapur in second and third place, respectively. Despite being home to over 20 million residents, Mumbai ranks eighth, with only 1,695 pledges. This mismatch highlights the persistent barriers to participation in urban areas, where cultural hesitation and logistical complexities often stifle engagement.

Experts attribute Mumbai’s low numbers to the city’s frenetic pace and a lack of focused outreach. “Urban residents often feel removed from public health initiatives unless they’ve had a personal experience,” said Dr Sunita Rao, a public health expert in Pune.

She added that cultural taboos, religious beliefs, and misconceptions about organ donation continue to prevent many families from engaging with the cause. Unlike the large-scale, impersonal campaigns in metropolitan areas, community-driven efforts in smaller districts have proven more effective.

Kolhapur’s success is credited to such grassroots campaigns. “We collaborated with women’s self-help groups and local leaders to spread awareness,” said Ravi Patil, coordinator of Kolhapur’s organ donation initiative. “The messaging was personal and community-oriented, which made people more likely to pledge.”

Women’s organisations have played a pivotal role, especially in rural and semi-urban pockets, where women have emerged as vocal advocates.

In Kolhapur, women account for roughly 70% of all pledges—with 2,640 registrations, compared with 1,120 from men. Statewide, the gender gap is narrower but visible: women have made 22,527 pledges (51.5%) compared with 20,732 men (47.5%). The remaining 1% are third-gender pledges. The trend reflects a broader socio-cultural pattern in which women continue to bear the burden of care—even in death.

“In many Indian households, women are seen as nurturers and are more willing to make personal sacrifices, including organ donation,” said Dr Rao. “While their contribution is commendable, it also exposes the unequal emotional expectations placed on women.”

Most pledgers fall within the 25–45 age bracket, suggesting that younger adults are more likely to engage with digital health campaigns and are less bound by traditional hesitations. Still, Maharashtra faces a major gap between pledges and actual donations. Cultural resistance, family hesitancy, and infrastructure constraints all pose ongoing challenges.

“Raising awareness alone isn’t enough—we need systemic reforms,” said Dr Bharat Shah, general secretary of the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), which regulates organ donation in India.

Mumbai, in particular, requires a new playbook. Experts suggest leveraging digital platforms and partnering with companies to drive workplace campaigns and boost donor registrations. “Urban-focused strategies tailored to Mumbai’s lifestyle and barriers could significantly improve numbers,” Dr Rao said.

The organ donation campaign has also spotlighted the critical demand for specific organs. Kidneys are the most pledged (34,201), followed by the heart (33,421) and liver (32,999). Among tissues, corneal donations top the list, with 24,868 pledges—offering hope to thousands waiting for restored vision.

Maharashtra’s growing pledge numbers mark a heartening shift in public engagement. But to convert pledges into transplants, the state must now bridge the gap between intent and action—through continued awareness, strong infrastructure, and inclusive, community-based outreach.