Kolivery village reels under severe water shortage despite ‘partial’ cut

Mumbai: Ever since a fire erupted at one of the transformers of Pise water pumping station on February 26, one of the major nodal centres for water supply in the city, hundreds of residents in Kalina’s Kolivery Village are living without water supply. Mumbai, India - March 1, 2024: Residents of Koloveri village have not received even a drop of water for last 4 days due to 15% water cut in the city in Mumbai, India, on Friday, March 1, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

This is despite the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) announcement of a partial water cut in the western suburbs and a 15% water cut till March 5. Civic officials cited ‘low water pressure’ as the reason for the water cut.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Locals said they have had to rely on some water wells in the area to fetch water or purchase packaged drinking water. Anna Remedios, 61, said she is tired of going around the neighbourhood asking for water for daily usage. “I am using an Indian-style toilet because it uses less water,” she said.

Another resident, Gibson Rodrigues, is using all possible means to reach out to the authorities. “From Chief Minister’s portal to Aaple Sarkar to BMC, I am writing to everyone possible,” he said, explaining that all their complaints ultimately reach the engineers of the ward, who told them there is low pressure and therefore can’t do much.

“The problem has been on and off since last September but every time there is even a 10% water cut, our village is out of water. We were told there will be a new pipeline laid down from January but even that work has not started.” said Rodrigues.

Residents also explained that even if the water comes, it is anywhere between 2am to 6am, so people keep waiting for the water to arrive. “We are having sleepless nights for water to come and if water doesn’t come by 6am, we fetch it from a nearby well,” said a resident.

Donald Rodrigues, a resident of the village said he has to go to his relative’s or friend’s homes to bathe or wash clothes. “We are relying on packaged drinking water. My parents are senior citizens and I have a one-and-half-year-old daughter. How many times do I have to keep going to people for basic needs like using the washroom or taking a bath,” said Donald.

An official from the water works department of the western suburbs agreed to the problem and said that he had instructed the engineer from the ward to find a resolution immediately. “I have received many complaints and I have asked the engineers to tweak the timings or pressure. Areas at the fag end of the pipeline or at the slope are facing the problem. At Kolivery, there is no problem with the slope but water pressure is not enough. We will get this resolved.”

On February 26, a transformer at BMC’s Pise water pumping station caught fire, leading to no water in the majority of eastern suburbs and parts of Island City. Western suburbs also faced the brunt with a 30% water cut from Monday night. As of Monday night, 10 of the 25 wards in the city were without water. By Tuesday morning, 50% of the water supply to the city was restored and by evening, 70%. BMC then announced that till March 5, there will be a 15% water cut across the city due to repair works in the transformer.

“The transformer is repaired and brought to the site. Work is going on to restore it. 15% water cut will continue till March 5.” said Purushottam Malwade, Hydraulic Engineer, BMC.