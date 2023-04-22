MUMBAI An adult male leopard died in the early hours of Friday after being hit by a train on the Diva-Vasai Railway Line, near the Sarjamori forest, in Yeoor range, Thane. Leopard dies in train collision in Yeoor forest

The incident occurred between 3 and 4am, and was brought to the forest department’s notice by railway authorities. The carcass was taken to Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Borivali, in a government vehicle for autopsy.

The postmortem was conducted by the veterinary officer, at SGNP and a pathologist from the Mumbai Veterinary College, in the presence of a senior forest officer, regional forest officer and an honorary wildlife warden from Thane.

The findings have suggested mechanical trauma from the collision, which dislocated both the hind legs and the left foreleg, resulting in severe blood loss and subsequent hypovolemic shock. The animal -- officially recognised as leopard C-45 -- was estimated to be around three to four years old, and was last seen on a camera trap near Vihar Chowky, on January 20, 2022.

The carcass was cremated soon after the autopsy. The forest department later said the animal’s teeth, nails and other organs were intact, ruling out any links with illicit wildlife trade.