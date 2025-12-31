NAVI MUMBAI: The Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested the man who allegedly stabbed 24-year-old Siraj Abdullah Sheikh multiple times in a moving local train on December 23 from Cuddalore district in Tamilnadu. The accused, identified as Rajesh Rajagam Arundh Vihar alias Rajesh Rajanagam Arundhathiyar, 25, held a grudge against Sheikh due to an old dispute, and he has confessed to the crime during interrogation, police officers familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times. Local train stabbing accused arrested from Tamil Nadu

According to the first information report (FIR) registered on December 23 on the basis of Sheikh’s complaint, the incident occurred the same morning when Sheikh and his friend Mubarak Khan were headed to work. The duo boarded a Panvel-bound local train at Mankhurd at 7.50am; as the train reached Vashi around 8am, the accused suddenly attacked Sheikh and stabbed him multiple times with a sharp weapon on the neck, chest, back and near the waist.

The railway police rushed Sheikh to a municipal hospital in Vashi, recorded his statement, and registered an offence under section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with section 135 (disobeying lawful orders) of the Maharashtra Police Act.

“During investigation, technical surveillance revealed that the accused had fled the state and was hiding at his maternal aunt’s residence in Omangalam village under Virudhachalam taluka in Cuddalore district,” an officer familiar with the case told HT, requesting anonymity.

After obtaining necessary permissions, a special team from the Vashi railway police station was dispatched to Tamil Nadu. On December 27, the team successfully traced and arrested Rajesh Rajagam from his aunt’s house with the assistance of local police.

“The accused worked as house keeping staff. He was produced at a local court after his arrest, and brought to the city on a two-day transit remand,” said senior inspector Kiran Undre from Vashi railway police station.

Rajesh Rajagam was produced in court in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, and remanded him in police custody for two days. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime, said the officer quoted earlier.

“The attack was carried out due to a long-standing personal dispute between the accused and the complainant,” the officer said.