Maha forms study group to prepare MMR water security plan till 2051

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has appointed a study group headed by retired water resources department secretary Dr Sanjay Belsare to prepare a comprehensive water management plan for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) up to 2051. The group has been asked to submit its report within three months. The state water resources department issued a government resolution stating that the plan is needed to meet the region’s growing water demand and ensure a sustainable water supply over the next 25 years. (HT Archive)

The state water resources department issued a government resolution (GR) on Monday stating that the plan is needed to meet the region’s growing water demand and ensure a sustainable water supply over the next 25 years.

The study group will include representatives of civic bodies in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, and other agencies. The chief engineer of the water resources department’s Konkan region will serve as the member secretary, according to the GR.

With rapid urbanisation, population growth, industrial development, and new infrastructure projects, water demand in MMR is expected to increase significantly in the coming years, the GR said. As a result, an “integrated assessment” of water demand, available resources, ongoing and proposed projects, possible shortages and the impact of climate change in the region was necessary. It called for a “climate-resilient water supply strategy” to ensure long-term water security.

The study group will estimate water demand up to 2031, 2041 and 2051 for domestic, industrial, commercial, institutional and construction purposes. It will compare the projected demand with available water supplies to identify possible gaps, the GR said.

The group has been directed to study alternative water sources, including treated wastewater, rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge and the revival of local water bodies. It will examine ways to reduce water leakage, wastage and losses in the distribution system.

The state government has also asked the group to consider the effects of climate change, including changing rainfall patterns, droughts, extreme rainfall and rising sea levels.

Based on the study, the group will prepare a long-term water security plan that identifies priority projects, estimated costs, implementation timelines, funding requirements, and the responsibilities of the concerned departments.