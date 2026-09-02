Maha launches all-in-one platform for land records access
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who launched the portal after a cabinet meeting, described MahaBhumi Stack as a significant step forward in Maharashtra’s land and revenue reforms
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday launched MahaBhumi Stack, a citizen-centric digital platform that provides seamless access to all land records and related services at the click of a button. The platform is aimed at making property transactions more transparent and facilitating investment and economic growth in the state while curbing land-related fraud and property transactions.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who launched the portal after a cabinet meeting, described MahaBhumi Stack as a significant step forward in Maharashtra’s land and revenue reforms.
“The initiative is aligned with the government’s broader Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business agenda. I urge the revenue department to ensure that the platform is used effectively and encourage citizens to make use of the services,” Fadnavis said.
Developed by the state revenue department, MahaBhumi Stack brings together 10 major categories of land-related services under a single digital gateway. The platform is linked to a vast repository of land records, including more than 35 million 7/12 and 8A extracts, over 15 million land maps and property cards; and nearly 400 million scanned mutation records, old property registration documents and updated status of revenue court cases.
Accessible at https://mahabhumi.gov.in/, the platform seeks to end dependence on multiple, fragmented government portals for land-related information, such as Mahabhulekh, Mahabhunakasha and IDRS which need to be accessed at different stages of buying or selling land and verifying land records. It also eliminates the need to visit multiple government offices to access these records.
The platform enables citizens to retrieve and view all details about a specific land parcel by keying in the survey or group number in rural areas and the CTS or city survey number in urban areas. Information accessible via the platform includes current occupants of a land parcel, rights recorded in the 7/12 extract, complete history of mutations, registered transaction references, survey and measurement details, and village maps.
State revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that MahaBhumi Stack would go a long way in curbing middlemen and land fraud, while reducing citizens’ dependence on intermediaries.
“Under the new system, prospective buyers will be able to check land records themselves on their mobile phones, including who currently holds rights over a land parcel, whether there are encumbrances and whether there are ongoing legal proceedings,” Bawankule said. “After this, no one will be able to grab or usurp government land or make bogus registrations.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORFaisal Malik
Faisal Malik is a senior journalist with over two and a half decades of experience covering Maharashtra’s politics, governance and public policy with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape. He is a Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times and has been associated with its Mumbai edition for more than a decade. Based in Mumbai, Faisal currently covers three major political parties in Maharashtra — Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (Sharad Pawar). Over the years, he has extensively reported on major political developments, combining investigative insights with in-depth field reporting. His coverage has spanned a wide range of issues, from drought, farmer suicides, major development projects and grassroots challenges to major electoral battles, including three Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections — 2014, 2019 and 2024. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with ‘The Asian Age’ and ‘Dainik Bhaskar’. An avid tea enthusiast, he enjoys reading history, Urdu literature and classical poetry. When away from the newsroom, he writes Urdu poetry inspired by human emotions, life's experiences, meaningful reflections and relationships. An amateur photographer, Faisal is passionate about capturing moments that often go unnoticed by the naked eye.Read More
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