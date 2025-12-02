Maha scraps Dongri metro car shed, opts for elevated parking facility

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has officially scrapped its plan to construct a car shed for Metro 9 at Dongri in Mira-Bhayandar, following sustained protests by residents over the large-scale cutting of trees. Mumbai, India - Jan. 15, 2020: The first phase of Mumbai Metro Line 3, connecting Aarey Colony and Bandra Kurla Complex metro line is expected to be operational by April, Preparations for this 15 metro trains have entered the Aarey car shed in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik announced on Monday that the authority will instead construct an elevated parking lot, for which a design has already been prepared. HT had first reported on November 5 that the MMRDA was reconsidering the depot plan amid objections from residents.

Metro 9 is a 13.58-km corridor between Dahisar East and Mira-Bhayandar, and an extension of Metro 7 (Andheri East–Dahisar East). Its first phase, between Dahisar and Kashigaon, is expected to open in the last week of December. The project, announced in 2016, has been repeatedly delayed due to opposition to depot locations and land acquisition hurdles.

Four years ago, MMRDA had finalised 32 hectares of land for the depot in the Rai, Morva and Murdha villages in Bhayandar. However, residents had opposed the move, fearing loss of livelihood as the project involved building the metro facility on agricultural land.

In 2024, MMRDA officials went back to the drawing board and focused on Uttan-Dongri, aiming to establish a larger depot on a hillock spanning 59.65 hectares and extending the route by 5.5 km. However, this plan was also opposed by residents of the region, as it required the felling and transplantation of 11,306 trees.

Tensions escalated after the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC)—ironically on World Environment Day, June 5—approved the removal of 1,406 trees from the site. A few days later, some trees were axed at the land parcel, leading to protests intensifying.

With local body polls around the corner, ruling party leaders were wary of the political fallout of pushing through the Dongri car shed. Against this backdrop, Sarnaik, who is also an MLA from Mira-Bhayandar, held a meeting with state officials on Monday, including additional metropolitan commissioner (MMRDA) Ashwin Mudgal, Mira-Bhayandar municipal commissioner Radha Binod Sharma and environmental activists from Mira-Bhayandar. Following the meeting, Sarnaik announced that the Dongri car shed plan had been cancelled and a formal notification regarding it would be issued soon.

“Due to strong protest from residents in Dongri and to avoid the cutting of trees for the carshed, we have decided to cancel the Dongri carshed for Metro 9. The alternative plan of constructing an elevated parking lot for Metro 9 was also discussed. This elevated parking lot would be constructed at the last station, which is at the Subhash Chandra Bose ground. As per the design, it would accommodate around eight metro trains. So, there would be no need to search for a new land parcel for the construction of a carshed,” said Sarnaik.

When asked whether the change would affect the project’s schedule, Sarnaik said the first phase of Metro 9 was on track to open by the last week of December. “Due to the alternative plan of an elevated parking lot, MMRDA would save time, and this line would be fully operational by December 2026,” he added.