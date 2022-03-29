Maha to withdraw cases registered for violation of Covid-19 curbs

Mumbai: The state home department on Tuesday announced that cases filed under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for violation of Covid-19 guidelines will be withdrawn soon. The decision comes as a relief for many students who aspire to study abroad as they are facing hardship in securing no-objection certificates for visas due to cases against them.

Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Tuesday said that a formal proposal will be passed by the state cabinet and cases will be withdrawn by following legal procedure. About 10,000 such cases have been registered across the state.

“We have in-principle decided to withdraw all such cases registered against the citizens in the state. The students planning to go to other countries are facing major problems due to this. After the cabinet decision, the legal procedure will be completed to withdraw the cases. The district authorities have been directed to furnish the details related to such cases registered under section 188 of the IPC,” the minister said.

The home minister also announced the withdrawal of cases registered against workers of various parties for social and political agitations. Besides, cases registered against the organisers of the bullock cart races will also be withdrawn.

The violators were booked under section 188 for disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant. People were booked for violations of lockdown curbs, curfew, prohibitory orders banning assembly of five or more people, not wearing masks, among others.

“The work has been in the process for last more than a month. The proposal has been prepared by the home department by directing the district administrations to collate the cases and provide the data with their current status to the department. The issue was first discussed in a review meeting by the home minister a month ago. He has asked the department to prepare the proposal and had got the in-principle approval from the chief minister. The proposal is expected to be brought before the state cabinet next week,” said an official from the home department.

The official further said that the proposals will be sent to the high power committee of home, law and judiciary department officials for scrutiny. “A detailed notification will be issued clarifying the classification of the cases registered under the said section. The cases which involved violence and damage to public properties by the accused cannot be withdrawn. Once the go-ahead is given by the committee, the respective courts in which the cases are being tried will be requested for permission to withdraw the cases,” he said, adding that the entire process could take months.

