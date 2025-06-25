Mahagenco to set up 1071MW solar power projects for over 3L farmers in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: In a drive to reduce dependence on conventional energy and provide uninterrupted daytime electricity to farmers for irrigation, Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MAHAGENCO), one of India’s largest state-run power producers with an installed capacity of about 13,880 MW, is set to commission solar power projects with a total capacity of 1,071 MW. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the energy department, said these projects are expected to benefit over 3 lakh farmers across the state. Representative picture to show solar panel (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

MAHAGENCO, after the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), is the second-largest state-owned power generation company in the country. The Chief minister’s Solar Agriculture Feeder Scheme 2.0 is a flagship initiative of the Maharashtra government aimed at promoting farmers’ financial growth through sustainable energy while reducing service costs for agricultural electricity consumers.

As part of Mission 2025, the government aims to solarize about 30% of agricultural feeders by the end of 2025. Solar projects ranging from 0.5 MW to 25 MW will be established within a 5–10 km radius of distribution substations with agricultural loads.

A strategic joint committee will be formed to ensure the timely completion of these solar projects and to provide guidance on the Solar Agriculture Feeder Scheme 2.0. MAHAGENCO and the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet will jointly develop a central dashboard to monitor daily progress in land acquisition and project implementation. The committee will include all key stakeholders who will also receive training on how to use the dashboard effectively.