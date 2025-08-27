Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Maharashtra: 4 suspected Maoists killed in 8-hour encounter in Koparshi forest

ByAbhishek Sharan
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 07:30 pm IST

The encounter broke out in Koparshi forest near eastern Maharashtra’s border with Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district

Mumbai: Four suspected Maoists were killed on Wednesday in an eight-hour-long encounter with security forces in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, police said.

The police recovered the four bodies, along with a self-loading rifle, a .303 rifle, and two Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) rifles (Representative photo)
The police recovered the four bodies, along with a self-loading rifle, a .303 rifle, and two Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) rifles (Representative photo)

The encounter broke out in Koparshi forest near eastern Maharashtra’s border with Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, after the Maoists allegedly opened fire at the security forces, people aware of the development said.

The police recovered the four bodies, along with four weapons — a self-loading rifle, a .303 rifle, and two Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) rifles — during a search conducted in the area, an officer said, requesting anonymity.

The security forces, comprising 19 C-60 units and two units of the Quick Action Teams from the Central paramilitary force, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), had intercepted the Maoists based on an intelligence input on Monday.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: 30 Maoists surrender in Bijapur; carried 81 lakh combined bounty

“A credible information was received on Monday that Gatta Dalam, Company Number 10, and other Maoist organisations of Gadchiroli Division were present in the Koparshi forest area on the Gadchiroli-Narayanpur border,” the police officer said.

Search operations are continuing in the area to track down the remaining Maoists, the officer added.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Maharashtra: 4 suspected Maoists killed in 8-hour encounter in Koparshi forest
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On