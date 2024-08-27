Maharashtra assembly polls: MVA completes talks on two-thirds of Mumbai seats

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has finalised seat-sharing for around two-thirds of the 36 assembly seats in Mumbai ahead of the state polls later this year. The opposition alliance has held two meetings so far to discuss seat sharing for Mumbai, the latest of which was held on Monday. Mumbai, India. Aug 26, 2024: Congress MLA Aslam Sheikh interacted with the media at Trident Hotel after the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) meeting on Monday. Maharashtra Vikas Aaghadi organized the meeting for upcoming Assembly election seat sharing at Hotel Trident in BKC in Mumbai. India. Aug 26, 2024 (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

Out of the 36 Mumbai seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) has staked a claim over 20, while the Congress wants to contest at least 15, and the NCP (SP) wants seven. They have yet to start discussions with smaller alliance partners, such as the Samajwadi Party (SP), which has one seat in the city—Shivaji Nagar.

“In just two meetings, we have come to an agreement on two-thirds of the total seats. The leaders from all three parties are showing maturity, and we expect to complete the discussion in the next two meetings,” said an MVA leader who requested anonymity as they aren’t authorised to speak to the media.

Among the one-third of seats still in dispute is Vandre East, won by the Congress in 2019. Shiv Sena (UBT) wants the seat for Yuva Sena leader Varun Sardesai and is willing to exchange it for Chandivali. However, the Congress is not keen on letting go of either of the seats.

“Congress won the Vandre East seat in the past election, so there is no chance that the party will leave it for the Shiv Sena,” said a Congress leader, requesting anonymity. “Also, we lost Chandivali by only 409 votes, and the sitting MLA Dilip Lande has shifted loyalty to the CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, so we cannot leave our claim from that seat as well.”

A senior Congress leader said that if they are unable to reach a consensus on any of the seats, the party leadership will take the final call.