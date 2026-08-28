Maharashtra clears ₹315 crore for shrine projects, Shivsrushti

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Thursday approved projects worth ₹315 crore for the development of Hindu shrines and the fourth phase of the Shivsrushti historical theme park in Pune, with a major chunk of the funding earmarked for the conservation and expansion of two centuries-old temples.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The government approved a revised development plan worth ₹193.55 crore for the 800-year-old Aundha Nagnath Temple in Hingoli district and ₹72.49 crore for the 240-year-old Kalyaneshwar Temple in Nagpur. Another ₹50 crore was sanctioned for the fourth phase of Shivsrushti at Ambegaon Budruk in Pune, a historical theme park based on the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

At Aundha Nagnath, dedicated to Lord Shiva, the plan includes conservation and restoration of the Nandi Mandap and the Darshan lane area. The project also provides for external electrification, CCTV cameras, lighting, landscaping and construction of a new Bhakta Niwas.

A waiting hall with a capacity to accommodate 2,500 devotees will be built, along with facilities for devotees waiting in queues. A museum will display old idols found on the temple premises, while an information centre will provide visitors with details about the temple and its heritage.

Fadnavis directed officials to ensure that the ancient sculptures at Aundha Nagnath are preserved using natural colours. He also stressed that stones, construction material and other works in the temple and lake premises should be of high quality. The Aundha Nagnath plan also includes restoration of Harihar Lake near Harihar Fort in Nashik district and nearby temples.

For the Kalyaneshwar Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, Fadnavis directed officials to increase the parking capacity. He said simple parking should be preferred to mechanical parking, which may not be practical in heritage areas.

The revised Kalyaneshwar plan includes two basement levels, Hemadpanthi-style beautification, a grand assembly hall, multipurpose hall, Mahaprasad facility, Vedshala, Yogshala, toilets and drinking water facilities.

The committee also reviewed the fourth phase of Shivsrushti at Ambegaon Budruk, which uses modern technology to showcase the life, achievements and history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.