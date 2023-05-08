Special flight to be arranged to bring back Maha students stuck in riot-hit Manipur

Mumbai: Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said 22 students from Maharashtra currently stuck in riot-hit Manipur will be first shifted to Assam from where a special flight will be arranged to bring them home. Shinde has asked the chief secretary Manoj Saunik and additional chief secretary Bhushan Gagrani to organise the special flight. CM Shinde also spoke to Manipur CM N Biren Singh and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma voicing his concerns about the security of these youths. The CM also asked his officers to organise a special plan to get the stuck youngsters to Maharashtra (Deepak Salvi)

The CM said that 14 students were safely taken to Shiv Sena Bhavan in Manipur and the rest will be brought back to the state soon.

Violent clashes broke out recently between tribals and members of the majority Meitei community in the north-eastern state of Manipur, which has so far displaced more than 13,000 people and killed at least 54.

Students hailing from Maharashtra have been approaching various political leaders in the state for help.

CM Shinde also spoke to Manipur CM N Biren Singh and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma voicing his concerns about the security of these youths. The CM also asked his officers to organise a special plan to get the stuck youngsters to Maharashtra.

Shinde also spoke to students Vikas Sharma and Tushar Awhad. He said that students are worried about their security. “I have assured them that the Maharashtra government is with them and they must not worry.”

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar told reporters at Baramati in Pune that he had written to Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to ensure the students are safely brought back from Manipur.The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader appealed to the CM and his deputy to coordinate with the Centre and the Manipur government to facilitate the return of the students from Manipur.