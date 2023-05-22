We want to make Rahul Gandhi next PM, says Nana Patole

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Sunday said that they want to make Rahul Gandhi the next Prime Minister of India and asked the party workers to work for the same. He made the statement while addressing a gathering of party workers in Solapur. Bengaluru: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, Saturday, May 20, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI05_20_2023_000206A) (PTI)

The convention was organised as part of the party’s preparations for the upcoming polls.

“I want to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister of the country; hence I want you all to guarantee me to get elected more and more MPs… This fight is of the Congress, which has given the independence of the country and made it a superpower,” Patole said in his over 33-minute speech.

He took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre over selling public sector enterprises, inflation and allegedly encouraging communal clashes.

“The way Congress soldiers fought and drove the British away, the time has come to save the country from those who are looting the country,” Patole remarked.

On April 13, NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi as part of Congress’ outreach program to meet all the leaders to unite the opposition parties against prime minister Narendra Modi’s government for the upcoming state elections and Lok Sabha elections scheduled for 2024.

Later, Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister Rashtriya Janata Dal Tejashwi Yadav met Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai to unite the opposition.

Patole also insisted that the Solapur Lok Sabha seat will remain with Congress and former union home minister Sushil Kumar Shinde is likely to contest it once again. He was responding to a claim made by Rohit Pawar, NCP MLA and Pawar’s grandnephew who had said that the Congress lost the seat twice and thus it should be given to NCP this time.

