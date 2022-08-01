‘Can’t imagine insulting…’ Maharashtra Governor Koshyari apologises for ‘Marathi-Gujarati’ remark
Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday apologised for his ‘Marathi-Gujarati’ remark and said that he ‘cannot imagine insulting the great state’ after facing backlash from several politicians, including chief minister Eknath Shinde saying that he ‘does not agree’ with Koshyari’s statement.
“Perhaps I made a mistake while praising the contribution of certain communities in the development of Mumbai while speaking in a programme at Andheri on July 29. I can't imagine insulting a great state like Maharashtra,” he said in his apology. “I hope the people of the state will forgive this humble public servant,” he added.
The governor made those comments in Mumbai's Andheri on Saturday while inaugurating a chowk named after late Shantidevi Champalalji Kothari. Speaking at the event, the governor praised the Marwari Gujarati community and said, "If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, no money would be left here. Mumbai would not be able to remain the financial capital of the country.”
Both Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had said that these were the Governor's personal comments and that they did not support them. "Even in the industrial sector, Marathi-speaking people have made global strides. We don't agree with the governor's remarks," Fadnavis had said. Former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray accused the governor of "dividing Hindus". He said that the governor’s remark is an insult to 'Marathi people and Marathi pride.’
Earlier on Saturday, when comments drew widespread condemnation, Koshyari had said that the statement was misconstrued, and asked political parties not to create a controversy.
-
Raj: BJP accuses Ashok Gehlot of ‘politics of appeasement’ over drowning cases
Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Monday attacked Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and accused him of indulging in appeasement politics in connection with two separate cases of drowning. They targeted Gehlot over his two tweets on the incidents in Phalodi town of Jodhpur and Ramsinghpur area of Sriganganagar district. On Sunday, he condoled the death of five children who drowned in a farm pond in Ramsinghpur.
-
Friday Jam 2022: Music, dance and dhamaal galore
Power-packed performances, dance and a little bit of rain are what marked the four-week extravaganza of the much-awaited Hindustan Times DLF CyberHub Friday Jam 2022. This season seven of Friday Jam was presented by Magicpin and co-powered by Cantabil International Clothing and Pulse Candy. Friday Jam opened with a bang with singer Kanika Kapoor kick-starting this year's event. The combination of her popular numbers with her amazing performance made it an unforgettable evening.
-
Dream fulfilled! 90-year-gets her childhood home in Pakistan named after he
Reena Varma, a 90-year-old Punekar's wish of visiting her ancestral home in Rawalpindi, Pakistan came true last week. Varma, who returned her hometown, Pune on Friday, felt she was dreaming with her eyes open when she entered her childhood home 75 years later. She says, “75 years isn't a small time. Bohot log zinda hi nahi rehte.” Earlier in March, Varma had applied for her Pakistani visa, but it was denied, leaving her much disappointed.
-
‘Even my pencil has become costly’: Class 1 girl’s letter to PM Modi goes viral
A letter sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a Class 1 girl student from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district complaining about the price rise has gone viral on social media. The six-year-old girl, Kirti Dubey, who studies at Suprabhash Academy in Chibramau, sent the letter to the Prime Minister's Office through registered post on Monday, her a lawyer, father Vishal Dubey, confirmed.
-
Chandigarh: Coming together to celebrate art, diversity
As American entrepreneur Malcolm Stevenson Forbes has rightly said: diversity is the art of thinking independently together. Staying true to this is the ongoing Art Mela, organised by 105 Arts at Sector 11, Chandigarh. It has brought together 84 artworks by 34 artists from across country, with varied and unique themes, styles, mediums and tonalities. The exhibit, planned as a melting pot of thoughts, expressions, mediums and understanding, is a celebration of diversity.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics