‘Can’t imagine insulting…’ Maharashtra Governor Koshyari apologises for ‘Marathi-Gujarati’ remark

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday apologised for his ‘Marathi-Gujarati’ remark and said that he ‘cannot imagine insulting the great state’ after facing backlash from several politicians, including chief minister Eknath Shinde saying that he ‘does not agree’ with Koshyari’s statement.

“Perhaps I made a mistake while praising the contribution of certain communities in the development of Mumbai while speaking in a programme at Andheri on July 29. I can't imagine insulting a great state like Maharashtra,” he said in his apology. “I hope the people of the state will forgive this humble public servant,” he added.

The governor made those comments in Mumbai's Andheri on Saturday while inaugurating a chowk named after late Shantidevi Champalalji Kothari. Speaking at the event, the governor praised the Marwari Gujarati community and said, "If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, no money would be left here. Mumbai would not be able to remain the financial capital of the country.”

Both Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had said that these were the Governor's personal comments and that they did not support them. "Even in the industrial sector, Marathi-speaking people have made global strides. We don't agree with the governor's remarks," Fadnavis had said. Former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray accused the governor of "dividing Hindus". He said that the governor’s remark is an insult to 'Marathi people and Marathi pride.’

Earlier on Saturday, when comments drew widespread condemnation, Koshyari had said that the statement was misconstrued, and asked political parties not to create a controversy.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk