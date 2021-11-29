Maharashtra govt accepts Chakraborty report against Param Bir Singh, suspension likely this week

Maharashtra government has accepted Debashish Chakraborty committee report on departmental inquiry against former Mumbai police commissioner and senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh.

The committee held him responsible for dereliction of duty in the Antilia explosive scare case. The suspension of the IPS officer is now expected to be done by the state government in the next few days.

Senior IAS officer Chakraborty, in October, submitted the report holding Singh responsible for the violation of the All India Civil Services Rules. The committee has pointed at serious lapses in the handling of the Antilia case and has said that the officer, who was serving as Mumbai police chief, kept the government in the dark in the case. The committee also held him responsible for shielding officers like Sachin Waze. The report also had suggested appropriate action against Singh for violation of the services rules.

According to the Mantralaya officials, Singh is expected to be suspended in the next couple of days. “His suspension has been recommended by the director-general of police for various reasons including the criminal cases registered against him. He had also remained untraceable and did not report to the duty for more than six months without informing the state government. The process of his suspension is almost complete. After acceptance of the report, the case of his suspension became stronger,” said an official.

Chakraborty was asked to conduct a departmental inquiry in June on the basis of the preliminary report submitted by Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale.

After the suspension, there could be a further probe. The state government cannot dismiss IAS/IPS officers since it comes under the purview of the central government. However, it can suspend the officers for a specific period.

Response from Singh is awaited.