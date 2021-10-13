Maharashtra issues guidelines for reopening of cinema halls and auditoriums

The Maharashtra government has issued guidelines for the reopening of cinema halls, theatres, and auditoriums from October 22 at 50% seating capacity. The guidelines allow access only to people with Covid vaccination certificates or with the Aarogya Setu app showing their “safe status”.

The government late last month announced the reopening of cinemas and auditoriums. It has since mid-August announced gradual relaxation in Covid-19 related restrictions amid a decrease in the number of infections.

The state issued the guidelines on Monday saying Aarogya Setu App showing “safe status” will be mandatory. As an alternative, visitors can show their final Covid vaccination certificate before entering a cinema hall or multiplex or a drama theatre. Even entry into the malls is restricted to only fully vaccinated citizens. Cinema halls, drama theatres, and auditoriums are not allowed to operate in containment zones.

The state reported 2,069 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday and 43 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 139,621. The active cases in the state stood at 30,525. Mumbai reported 418 Covid infections and two deaths.