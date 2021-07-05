Maharashtra logs 6,740 new Covid-19 cases, 51 fatalities in 24 hours

Maharashtra on Monday registered 6740 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin. The state recorded less than 7000 fresh infections for the first time since June 28. The new cases took the state tally of coronavirus infections to over 6.1 million and the fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 123,136, the data from the Covid-19 dashboard of the state showed.

More than 9000 people were detected to be infected with the virus on Sunday, as per the data. In addition to the 51 deaths reported the previous day, 55 more were reconciled to the state data on Monday. The new deaths on Monday dropped by more than half, as on Sunday 123 people succumbed to Covid-19 in 24 hours.











