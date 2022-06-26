Maharashtra political crisis: No 'major incident' today, says state government
Giving an update on the law-and-order situation in Maharashtra in the wake of Shiv Sainiks taking to streets against the Eknath Shinde-led revolt challenging Shiv Sena supremo and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, the state home minister’s office on Sunday said there was ‘no major incident’ today.
“There is no major disruption of law and order situation in the State today. Adequate security has been provided at the office, residence of all MLAs who have gone to Guwahati. At no point was the security withdrawn of the MLAs who have gone to Guwahati,” home minister Dilip Walse-Patil’s office noted on Twitter.
The state police, Patil’s office said, was ready to tackle any potential law-and-order situation arising out of the Sainik’s protests. “The Maharashtra Police is on alert and geared up to deal with any law and order issue which, (if at all) arises. Prohibitory orders are in force in various parts of the State. Anybody trying to disrupt peace will be dealt with as per the law. @CMOMaharashtra,” it stated.
Also on Sunday, the Union government announced Y+ category security cover for 15 rebel Sena MLAs of the total 38 party legislators who are holed up in a hotel in Guwahati in Assam.
The Centre's move came a day after Shinde, in a letter to chief minister Thackeray, home minister Walse-Patil, and Maharashtra director general of Police (DGP), Rajnish Seth, claimed that security provided at the residence of the rebel MLAs had been withdrawn ‘illegally and unlawfully.’
The state government, however, denied the charge.
