Sec 144 in Mumbai till July 10; political leaders’ security strengthened
- The instructions to remain alert and to provide security was taken at a meeting chaired by Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey.
Amid the escalating tensions between Maharashtra’s ruling coalition partner Shiv Sena and its rebel faction, the Mumbai Police on Saturday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which disallows movement and unlawful assembly of five or more people, in the city. Police personnel have also been deployed outside the offices and residences of political parties and leaders, an official familiar with the matter said.
The instructions to remain alert and to provide security was taken at a meeting chaired by Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey.
The prohibitory, orders issued by the city police under CrPC Section 144 in the first week of June ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, will continue to remain in place till July 10, the official said.
“The city police personnel have been asked to remain alert and maintain law and order situation in the city. They have been instructed to coordinate with the local leaders of political parties and get in advance the information related to their programmes, movement and deployment of bandobast during the meetings and political events.”
Officials of the special branch have been asked to monitor the social media platforms and take action against those persons who are found posting objectionable content, messages, videos, police added. “The police personnel have been asked to ensure that the workers of political parties do not take law into hand, indulge in violence or damage public property. The officials have been asked to take stringent action against the violators.”
The police staff has also been asked to ensure that no objectionable banner and hoarding comes up anywhere, the official said.
Mumbai police are already on high alert to avoid any untoward incidents in view of the current political developments, the police official said. Police have deployed adequate security at various important places in the city, he added.
-
Taliban's urgent appeal to West after deadly earthquake ravages Afghanistan
Afghanistan's Taliban administration on Saturday called on international governments to roll back sanctions and lift a freeze on central bank assets following the earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people and left thousands homeless. The 6.1-magnitude quake that struck the east of the country early on Wednesday destroyed or damaged 10,000 homes and injured about 2,000 people, straining the country's fragile health system and posing a major test for the ruling Taliban.
-
Fresh transport strikes hit UK, mainland Europe
Britain's railway system once again came to a virtual standstill on Saturday and flights in Europe were disrupted as strikes in the travel sector hit the continent. Tens of thousands of rail workers in the UK staged the latest day-long walkout over pay and job security, hampering weekend plans for those already hit by similar strikes on Tuesday and Thursday.
-
WHO says monkeypox not currently a global health emergency
The World Health Organization's chief said Saturday that the monkeypox outbreak was a deeply concerning evolving threat but did not currently constitute a global health emergency. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus convened a committee of experts on Thursday to advise him whether to sound the UN health agency's strongest alarm over the outbreak. More than 3,200 confirmed cases and one death have now been reported to the WHO from more than 50 countries this year.
-
UK's Johnson urges G7 not to 'give up' on Ukraine
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday urged fellow G7 leaders not to "give up" on Ukraine four months into Russia's grinding war, as he pledged fresh financial support for Kyiv. The pledge raises the total amount of British financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine this year to around $1.8 billion.
-
'Islamist terror' suspect arrested in deadly Norway attack
Norwegian police have arrested a man suspected of "Islamist terrorism" after two people were killed and 21 wounded in shootings near a gay bar in Oslo on Saturday, causing the city's Pride march to be cancelled. The suspect, who was already known to security services, was arrested quickly after the shooting started around 1:00 am (2300 GMT Friday) in central Oslo.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics