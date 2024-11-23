Maharashtra polls: In Mumbai, BJP outdoes Eknath Shinde's Sena, Ajit Pawar's NCP in trouble

Mumbai: Leading in 24 of Mumbai's 36 seats, the ruling Mahayuti alliance is poised for a decisive victory in India's financial capital. The BJP is projected to win 17 seats and Shiv Sena (Shinde) seven, whilst Ajit Pawar-led NCP trails in all three constituencies it contested. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis with Ashish Shelar, who leads during initial counting of votes for Bandra (West). (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT)

In the seat distribution, BJP contested 18 constituencies, Shiv Sena-Shinde 14, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP three. In Shivadi, the ruling alliance supported Maharashtra Navnirman Sena candidate Bala Nandgaonkar.

Several key BJP leaders from Mumbai maintained strong leads after initial counting rounds, including Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar, skill development minister Mangalprabhat Lodha (the third-richest candidate), Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, Parag Shah (the wealthiest candidate), and former minister Vidya Thakur.

Both Thackeray heirs face setbacks, with Aaditya Thackeray, sitting Worli MLA and Uddhav Thackeray's son, trailing in Worli, whilst MNS chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit trails in Mahim. NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader and former minister Nawab Malik and his daughter Sana Malik trail in Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar and Anushakti Nagar respectively. Congress working president Arif Naseem Khan trails in Chandivali.

The BJP had declined to support Nawab Malik's candidature and refused to campaign for him, citing alleged links with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Nevertheless, Ajit Pawar's NCP backed him and campaigned for his victory. Similar tensions within Mahayuti emerged in Mahim, where Amit Thackeray stands as candidate. Whilst BJP supported Thackeray, Shinde-led Sena refused to withdraw its sitting MLA Sada Sarvankar.

"We are heading towards the clear majority and I think people have accepted the Hindutva slogan given by the BJP. We would like to see Devendra Fadnavis as next chief minister of the state", said Praveen Darekar, BJP's member of legislative council.