A boy walks past a graffiti amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on a street in Navi Mumbai. (Reuters File Photo )
Maharashtra records over 11,000 Covid-19 cases, first time in nearly 5 months

This is the first time in nearly five months that Maharashtra has witnessed a daily spike of over 11,000 Covid-19 cases
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:50 PM IST

With 11,141 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) recorded in a single day, Maharashtra’s infection tally surpassed 2.21 million on Sunday, according to latest figures released by the state’s health department. This is the first time in nearly five months that the state has witnessed a daily spike of over 11,000 Covid-19 cases. It had last logged 11,447 infections in 24 hours on October 16 last year.

The magistrate's contention that she was not aware of the acitivities of her associate was rejected by the court.
Bombay HC refuses pre-arrest bail to judicial magistrate booked in bribery case

By Kanchan V. Chaudhari, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:17 AM IST
  • While rejecting the anticipatory bail, the court said there was a strong indication of the applicant’s involvement in the offence.
The suspicious car carrying gelatin found outside Mukesh Ambani residence Antilia, has been taken to custody by CBI. (ANI Photo)
Autopsy report of owner of SUV found near Ambani's house 'reserved'

Posted by Prashasti Singh | PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:26 AM IST
The autopsy report of Hiren (46), who was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane on Friday morning, reserved the opinion on the cause of death, officials said.
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus was seen lit up ahead of International Women's Day(ANI Twitter)
International Women's Day: Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus lights up

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:14 AM IST
International Women's Day is observed every year on March 8 in order to create awareness about women's issues.
Police security outside Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilla, after explosives were found in an abandoned car in its vicinity, in Mumbai.(PTI)
Death of owner of car found near Ambani house fans row

By Swapnil Rawal, Anamika Gharat, Mumbai/thane
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:35 AM IST
BJP raised questions over circumstances surrounding Hiren’s death and said it would urge Centre to have NIA take over probe.
Senior citizens Covid-19 vaccination at BKC Covid Centre. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Mumbai reports 1,188 new Covid cases; 26,442 inoculated in 24 hours

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:26 AM IST
The surge in daily reporting of Covid-19 cases continued on Saturday with 1,188 new cases of Covid-19 in the city
Migratory sandpiper birds at a pond near DPS School, Nerul, Seawoods. (HT PHOTO)
Mumbai: Bird-ringing exercise identifies Akshi Beach as crucial habitat for migratory waterbirds

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:23 AM IST
Of 105 migratory water-birds that were ‘ringed’ or tagged as part of a Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) study at Akshi Beach in September 2019, 31 specimens were resighted at the same location during subsequent months, between October and December 2019
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Mumbai: Man dies by suicide after killing father, grandfather

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:19 AM IST
A 20-year-old student died by suicide on Saturday morning after allegedly murdering his father and grandfather
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Maharashtra goes past 2.2 million Covid-19 infections

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:20 AM IST
The state’s death toll reached 52,440 after 47 casualties were reported, of which 30 occurred in the past 48 hours and 10 were in the past week. The other seven deaths were from the period before last week, officials said.
Preeti Sharma Menon. (Hindustan Times/File)
After Surat success AAP targets Mumbai civic body polls

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:10 AM IST
‘Surat today, Mumbai tomorrow’, read the tagline of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the city as they celebrated their remarkable performance in the Surat Municipal Corporation, where they won 27 seats in their debut election
Nationalist Congress Party MLC Anil Bhosale.
ED arrests NCP MLC from Pune in a 71 crore bank scam

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:06 AM IST
The The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member of Legislative Council (MLC) Anil Bhosale and three others in Pune’s Shivajirao Bhosale Co-operative Bank scam
Bombay high court
Bombay HC allows man to tender evidence to counter wife’s charge of impotency

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:03 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) recently allowed a Borivli resident, whose marriage has been annulled by a civil court at Sangli on the ground of his impotency, to submit medical evidence to prove his “physical competence” at the appellate stage
Mumbai: Man arrested for molesting woman at Bandra station
Mumbai: Man arrested for molesting woman at Bandra station

By Megha Sood, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:01 AM IST
The Bandra Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday tracked and arrested a 49-year-old man from Antop Hill for allegedly molesting a woman twice at Bandra railway station on Wednesday
The Suvidha centre will be built on a 2,600-square metre plot in Dharavi. (HT FILE)
Mumbai civic body plans to build Suvidha centre in Dharavi for better sanitation

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:18 PM IST
In Asia’s largest slum Dharavi where 80% of locals depend on community toilets, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to set up a ground-plus-two storey Suvidha centre. The centre will have 111 toilets along with other facilities such as laundry, water ATM. Citizens will also be given education on sanitation at the centre.
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
Mumbai: Pocso court sentences man to 5-year rigorous jail for molesting minor

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:15 PM IST
In a speedy trial, a special Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court on Friday sentenced a 52-year-old man to five years of rigorous imprisonment, about two-and-a-half months after he molested a 7-year-old girl residing in his neighbourhood.
NCB has named actor Rhea Chakraborty along with 32 others in the charge sheet in the drug case in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (HT FILE)
NCB charge sheet based on inadmissible evidence: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:12 PM IST
A day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed its charge sheet in the drug case that the agency probed in connection with untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer advocate Satish Maneshinde on Saturday said that it appears to be based on inadmissible evidence.
