Maharashtra reports 26 new Omicron cases, 11 detected in Mumbai

Maharashtra on Monday reported 26 new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus disease pushing the statewide tally to 167. As many as 1,426 Covid-19 infections were recorded in the last 24 hours that took the cumulative case count to 66,59,314.

Of the new 26 cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, 11 were detected in Mumbai, five in Raigad, four in Thane, two in Nanded and one each in Pune rural, Nagpur, Palghar and Bhivandi-Nizampur.

The state health department said all the patients have a history of international travel, except two persons, both of whom were high-risk contacts of a person who came from abroad. Till date 72 have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test, the department said.

The department said 21 patients lost their lives to the viral disease during the day, pushing the death toll in the state to 1,41,454. So far, 65,03,733 were cured from the virus of whom 776 recovered in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 788 new cases of Covid-19 and three related deaths. The state capital’s total caseload currently stoof at 7,71,698 and death toll at 16,373.

Commissioner of the city civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Iqbal Chahal had called a meeting earlier in the day with health and ward officers on the rising number of Omicron cases in the country's finan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON