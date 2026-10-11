3 things tech every travel girl needs in her cabin bag

My three cabin-bag tech essentials that keep me cool, connected, and comfortably tuned out on flights and travel days. (Hindustan Times) After all the flights I have taken over the last couple of years, I have become very particular about what gets space in my cabin bag. I am not someone who carries every new travel gadget just because it looks useful. If something keeps coming with me, it has to prove its worth on actual trips. There are three little tech essentials I find myself using again and again. A Nuuk portable fan, my Crompton Energion power bank and Moto Buds 2. None of them started out as some carefully planned travel kit. In fact, the Moto Buds 2 were a random gift. But after using them on trips, I realised how useful they could be. The funny thing is that each one solves a completely different problem. One keeps me cool, one keeps my phone alive, and one helps me create a little bubble of quiet when I have had enough of the world around me.

1. Nuuk portable fan I initially thought a portable fan was the kind of gadget I would carry only on hot and humid trips. Turns out, I use mine for far more than that.

The Nuuk fan is particularly useful when I want a quick cool breeze on my face. If I have spent hours travelling and need to freshen up before heading out, it is handy for keeping my makeup from feeling like it is about to melt. I have also used it at night when I simply want that cool feeling on my face before going to sleep.

That is what I like about having a small personal fan in my cabin bag. It is not dependent on the weather being extremely hot. Sometimes you just want your own little pocket of cool air.

It also takes up very little room compared with carrying something bulky, so it is easy to keep within reach rather than burying it under the rest of my cabin bag.