3 things tech every travel girl needs in her cabin bag
Three travel gadgets I personally carry on flights, from a portable fan and power bank to comfortable noise-cancelling earbuds.
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After all the flights I have taken over the last couple of years, I have become very particular about what gets space in my cabin bag. I am not someone who carries every new travel gadget just because it looks useful. If something keeps coming with me, it has to prove its worth on actual trips. There are three little tech essentials I find myself using again and again. A Nuuk portable fan, my Crompton Energion power bank and Moto Buds 2. None of them started out as some carefully planned travel kit. In fact, the Moto Buds 2 were a random gift. But after using them on trips, I realised how useful they could be. The funny thing is that each one solves a completely different problem. One keeps me cool, one keeps my phone alive, and one helps me create a little bubble of quiet when I have had enough of the world around me.
1. Nuuk portable fan
I initially thought a portable fan was the kind of gadget I would carry only on hot and humid trips. Turns out, I use mine for far more than that.
The Nuuk fan is particularly useful when I want a quick cool breeze on my face. If I have spent hours travelling and need to freshen up before heading out, it is handy for keeping my makeup from feeling like it is about to melt. I have also used it at night when I simply want that cool feeling on my face before going to sleep.
That is what I like about having a small personal fan in my cabin bag. It is not dependent on the weather being extremely hot. Sometimes you just want your own little pocket of cool air.
It also takes up very little room compared with carrying something bulky, so it is easy to keep within reach rather than burying it under the rest of my cabin bag.
2. Crompton Energion power bank
My Crompton Energion power bank is one of those products where I noticed the downside first. It is a tad bit heavy, especially when I am trying to keep my cabin bag light. Then I started using it properly. The backup is the reason I continue to carry it. I get a high number of charges from it, which makes a difference on travel days when my phone is constantly being used for boarding passes, tickets, maps, messages, photos and work.
A power bank is not particularly exciting until your phone is sitting at 12 per cent in the middle of a travel day. That is when a good one suddenly becomes the most important thing in the bag.
The trade-off for me is simple. I am happy to carry a little extra weight because I know I have plenty of backup when I need it. One important point with power banks is to keep them in your cabin baggage rather than checked luggage. Airlines also have rules around lithium battery capacity, so I always check the current airline requirements before flying.
2. Energion Logo by Crompton Power Bank 10000 mAh - CORE-10K (Model CG10KPBC2AC-WW)
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3. Moto Buds 2
The Moto Buds 2 were actually a random gift. I did not buy them after researching dozens of earphones, but they quickly became one of my favourite travel gadgets. I enjoy the noise cancellation a lot. They are comfortable in my ears, which matters when I am using them for longer periods, and they are great when I simply want to listen to music and shut out some of the noise around me. They have also become useful for work while travelling.
I have interviewed people using the Moto Buds 2, and the noise around me was not picked up in a way that bothered the person on the other end. That is particularly useful when I am travelling, and my manager wants to connect while I am somewhere that is not exactly silent. It also saves me from the inevitable question: “Is that the ocean? Why can I hear waves?” For flights, I like having earbuds rather than a large pair of headphones because they take up very little space. I can keep them in their case and pull them out whenever I need music, a call or some quiet.
3. Moto Buds 2
My cabin bag tech checklist
|Gadget
|Why I carry it
|My take
|Nuuk portable fan
|Quick cooling, makeup touch-ups, and bedtime comfort
|Small and genuinely useful
|Crompton Energion power bank
|Extra phone backup on long travel days
|A little heavy, but worth it for the backup
|Moto Buds 2
|Music, noise cancellation and travel work calls
|Comfortable and surprisingly useful for calls
For me, good travel tech does not have to be complicated. I want things that solve an actual problem and get used repeatedly. These three have done exactly that, which is why they continue to make it into my cabin bag.
Editorial note: These are products I personally use while travelling. My comments on comfort, usefulness and performance are based on my own experience. Product specifications and airline rules can change, so check the latest information before buying or flying.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Khandelwal
Neha Khandelwal Content Lead, HT Travel | Travel & Lifestyle Journalist With over 10 years of content writing experience, Neha Khandelwal is a lifestyle journalist and the Content Lead at HT Travel. She specialises in destinations, hotels, aviation, luggage, travel gear, and practical guides that help readers plan smarter and travel better. Her work combines first-hand experience, expert insights, and extensive research to create stories that are informative, useful, and easy to follow. Career Journey & Experience Neha began her writing career as a freelance journalist in 2010 before entering mainstream media with The Times of India in 2022. She later joined Hindustan Times, where she has written extensively across travel, lifestyle, home, and consumer trends. Her professional background extends beyond journalism. Before moving into digital media full-time, she spent nearly a decade in interior design, managing residential projects from concept to execution. She also trained in visual merchandising with Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons and worked with women-led startups across design and operations. These experiences continue to shape her storytelling, especially in how she evaluates hotels, design-led stays, hospitality spaces, and travel experiences. A naturally curious learner, Neha has completed beginner certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and other creative pursuits. She has read more than 2,000 books, trained in Bharatanatyam for 8 years, and ghostwritten a book on Ladakh tourism. Subject Expertise Travel is at the heart of Neha's work. She covers destinations, hotels, airlines, luggage, packing strategies, travel accessories, and emerging travel trends through a mix of reporting, product testing, and conversations with industry experts. A frequent traveller herself, she approaches every trip with a journalist's curiosity and a planner's mindset, focusing on experiences that readers can realistically recreate. From choosing the right cabin bag to decoding hotel openings and destination trends, her writing prioritises practical advice over promotional claims. Her background in interior design also gives her a distinct perspective on architecture, hospitality design, boutique hotels, luxury stays, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Education & Professional Background Neha holds a Master's degree in Interior Design. Her early experience in interior design, visual merchandising, and design operations gives her a unique understanding of aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, adding depth to her coverage of hotels, resorts, and travel spaces. Editorial Philosophy "As an avid, research-driven traveller, my goal is simple. To answer the questions you actually have before booking a trip. I cut through the promotional noise with honest reporting and expert insights. Making travel planning seamless, smart, and reliable so you always know where to go next."Read More
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