Weekly Tarot Horoscope, October 11 to October 17, 2026: A door you thought was closed could open again, but not everything may be as it seems

The Wheel of Fortune influences every sign this week, bringing change, unexpected opportunities, and turning points. Stay flexible and allow shifting circumstances to reveal new possibilities. weekly tarot prediction

Aries : Ace of Cups + Wheel of Fortune An emotional fresh start could arrive unexpectedly. A new connection, creative opportunity, or personal realization may open the door to a more fulfilling chapter.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink

Lucky Ritual: Place a rose petal beside a bowl of water and set an intention for emotional renewal.

Tip: Welcome new beginnings without carrying old disappointments forward.

Crystal Remedy: Rose Quartz encourages self-love and emotional harmony.

Taurus: Justice + Wheel of Fortune An important decision involving responsibilities, fairness, or agreements may shape your week. Consider the facts carefully, as your choices could influence what happens next.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Ritual: Place a key on paper and write one decision you want to approach fairly.

Tip: Choose what is right and sustainable.

Crystal Remedy: Lapis Lazuli supports honesty and clear judgment.

Gemini: Knight of Swords + Wheel of Fortune Unexpected news or rapidly changing circumstances could demand quick action. Your adaptability is an advantage, but avoid rushing into decisions without considering the consequences.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Ritual: Write your main weekly priority on paper and place it beneath a yellow object on your desk.

Tip: Let strategy guide your speed.

Crystal Remedy: Fluorite encourages focus and organized thinking.

Cancer: The Devil + Wheel of Fortune A recurring habit or attachment may become impossible to ignore. This week's changes could help you recognize where stronger boundaries are needed and give you a chance to make a different choice.

Lucky Colour: Deep Purple

Lucky Ritual: Tie a loose knot in a thread, name one pattern you want to change, and then untie it.

Tip: Reclaim your freedom by recognizing what no longer serves you.

Crystal Remedy: Black Obsidian supports self-awareness and personal empowerment. Wear it on your left hand.

Leo: Nine of Pentacles + Wheel of Fortune Your efforts may bring encouraging results or an unexpected opportunity. Appreciate how far you've come while remaining open to new possibilities.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Ritual: Arrange 9 grains of rice in a circle and name one achievement you are proud of.

Tip: Enjoy your independence without closing yourself off to growth.

Crystal Remedy: Sunstone supports confidence and optimism.

Virgo: Ten of Cups + Wheel of Fortune A positive shift may bring greater harmony to your home or relationships. Support from loved ones could help you navigate change and reconnect with what brings genuine happiness.

Lucky Colour: Soft Green

Lucky Ritual: Place a fresh flower on your dining table as a symbol of shared joy.

Tip: Make room for connection alongside your responsibilities.

Crystal Remedy: Green Aventurine encourages harmony and emotional growth.

Libra: Three of Swords + Wheel of Fortune An uncomfortable truth or old disappointment may surface, giving you an opportunity to begin healing. Although emotions may feel intense, you can use this week to release what you no longer need to carry.

Lucky Colour: Pale Blue

Lucky Ritual: Write down a disappointment, fold the paper, and place it beneath a bowl overnight as a symbol of release.

Tip: Acknowledge your feelings without letting them define your future.

Crystal Remedy: Rhodonite supports compassion and emotional recovery.

Scorpio: Ace of Swords + Wheel of Fortune A realization or honest conversation could cut through confusion. New information may help you make a decision that moves you toward a more promising direction.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Ritual: Write one truth you need to acknowledge and keep it on your desk.

Tip: Act decisively when the facts become clear.

Crystal Remedy: Clear Quartz supports clarity and a fresh perspective.

Sagittarius: Five of Wands + Wheel of Fortune Competition or conflicting opinions may test your patience. A challenge could nevertheless reveal where you can improve or collaborate more effectively.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Ritual: Arrange 5 small objects in a row and move one forward to represent your main priority.

Tip: Turn competition into motivation rather than distraction.

Crystal Remedy: Carnelian encourages courage and constructive action.

Capricorn: The Chariot + Wheel of Fortune An unexpected development may accelerate your plans. Stay determined while adapting to changing circumstances, and direct your energy toward the goal that matters most.

Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey

Lucky Ritual: Draw a road on paper and mark one milestone you intend to reach this week.

Tip: Stay focused without demanding that everything go according to plan.

Crystal Remedy: Hematite supports grounding and disciplined action.

Aquarius: The Emperor + Wheel of Fortune Change may require stronger boundaries and more deliberate planning. Taking responsibility and creating structure can help you stay steady, even when circumstances shift.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Lucky Ritual: Clear one small area of your workspace as a symbol of restoring order.

Tip: Build stability while remaining flexible.

Crystal Remedy: Smoky Quartz encourages composure and resilience.

Pisces: King of Swords + Wheel of Fortune A changing situation may call for clear judgment and strategic thinking. Separate facts from assumptions before making an important decision, and remain open to new information.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Ritual: Write 3 facts about a situation, separating what you know from what you suspect.

Tip: Meet change with an open mind and a clear head.

Crystal Remedy: Sodalite supports logic and thoughtful communication.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)