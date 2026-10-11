Jantar Mantar stays barricaded, 30 traffic choke points flagged as Delhi braces for more protests today

The 30 locations flagged by the traffic police include the Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road roundabout, Patel Chowk, Windsor Palace, Rail Bhawan, Gol Dak Khana, Mandi House, Jhandewalan and Panchkuian roundabouts, besides the Tolstoy Road-Janpath crossing and the Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg crossing.

The restrictions, which will be enforced depending on the prevailing situation, are likely to affect several stretches in New Delhi and Central Delhi, including roads around Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street and key government establishments. Commuters have been advised to avoid non-essential travel and keep additional time in hand, particularly if travelling to railway stations, inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) and the airport through these areas.

Security arrangements remained in place across the Capital on Sunday, for a second consecutive day amid possibility of fresh protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with the Delhi Traffic Police warning of likely disruptions at 30 key points from 6am.

Other stretches where traffic may be regulated include Dhaula Kuan flyover, Lodhi Road flyover, the approaches beneath the Bhikaji Cama Place and Moti Bagh flyovers, and the Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-point. Traffic movement may also be affected at the Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg junction and the Outer Circle of Connaught Place at its intersections with Barakhamba Road, Sansad Marg and Chemsford Road.

On Sunday too, Jantar Mantar and its approach roads remained barricaded, while security personnel remained deployed at key intersections across central Delhi. The New Delhi district remains divided into 20 zones, each headed by a deputy commissioner of police-rank officer, with barricades installed at 37 identified points to prevent protesters from entering the area.

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On Saturday, about 41,000 security personnel turned the Capital into a fortress to thwart a planned protest demanding Kumar’s resignation over alleged regularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The forces launched an unprecedented clampdown that saw the detention of 7,000 people and left large chunks of Delhi deserted.

Four former chief ministers and the leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) – a satirical movement that forced the resignation of then education minister Dharmendra Pradhan three months ago – were among those detained as police cracked down on students, lawyers and politicians, successfully refusing passage to Jantar Mantar. Yet, sporadic protests bubbled up at different points of the city throughout the day, even as police rushed to smother the stirs.

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Reeling, the CJP announced a second consecutive day of stirs on Sunday, when the Supreme Court will also hold a special sitting to hear pleas filed against the controversial crackdown. The Opposition – which had brought central Delhi to a halt last week – has already declared fresh protests from Monday.