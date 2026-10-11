Other Mommy review: This Jessica Chastain horror film is all about waiting for jumpscares that rarely come

Other Mommy Director: Rob Savage Cast: Jessica Chastain, Jay Duplass, Dichen Lachman, Arian Moayed, and Karen Allen Rating: ★★ Some early viewers of Other Mommy were all over social media, claiming there was a jump scare every few minutes. Such a tall claim had yours truly nervous too before the film began, and this is someone who loves the genre. I am still waiting for those jump scares as I write this. Other Mommy review: Jessica Chastain stars in this horror film.

Jessica Chastain's Other Mommy revolves around a young girl, Bela (Arabella Olivia Clark), who encounters a supernatural entity that takes the form of her mother. The entity wants the girl to say yes to letting her into her heart, so that it may enter the physical realm.

Nothing scary in this horror There is practically nothing scary here, for starters. Based on the 2024 novel Incidents Around the House and produced by James Wan, Other Mommy comes with high expectations. Wan, after all, has been behind The Conjuring universe, whose first instalment remains among the best horror films ever made.

Other Mommy, however, fails to deliver on almost every front. The storytelling is abrupt, the progression rushed, and barring some cool visual effects, there is precious little to unsettle horror veterans. For a film that has been hyped for its jump scares, it is surprisingly short on scares of any kind.

The core concept is intriguing: the supernatural is drawn to children because of their innocence, and the only way to end it is for them to lose that very innocence. It is a premise with plenty of potential, but the film does little to develop it meaningfully or give the audience a compelling reason to stay invested.